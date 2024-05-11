Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Samsung reportedly signs deal to supply Apple with foldable displays

By
2comments
Samsung reportedly signs deal to supply Apple with foldable displays
Last week we mentioned that Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu passed along a note to clients calling for Apple to start mass production of a 20.3-inch foldable device late next year. This device would be a hybrid MacBook-iPad and would be followed by the mass production of a foldable iPhone in 2026. Earlier this year, a report noted that Apple was leaning toward developing a foldable MacBook over a foldable iPhone because the screen on the latter would be too fragile for a device that fits in a user's pocket.

Samsung must have convinced Apple of the durability of its foldable displays because a report from DigiTimes (via Wccftech) claims that Apple and Samsung have signed a deal that will lead to a Samsung-supplied display for a foldable device from Apple. It isn't clear whether such a deal would include a display for the aforementioned hybrid device, whether it covers only the display for a foldable iPhone, or if the signed pact covers foldable displays for both rumored products.

There is very little resistance to the notion that the penetration rate of foldable phones would grow sharply after the launch of a foldable iPhone. TrendForce says that last year, foldables were responsible for 1.6% of global smartphone shipments and expects this figure to exceed 5% by 2027 although that number does not include Apple's long-awaited entry into the market. At this stage, Apple is the one major phone manufacturer that has yet to ship a foldable product.

Apple&#039;s first foldable product could be a hybrid Mac Book-iPad device - Samsung reportedly signs deal to supply Apple with foldable displays
Apple's first foldable product could be a hybrid Mac Book-iPad device

Pu's report to clients last week said that Apple is reportedly testing two different internal screen sizes for the foldable iPhone, 7.9 inches and 8.3 inches. The internal screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 weighs in at 7.6 inches. Based on Pu's note, it would appear that Apple is developing a book-style foldable iPhone that will open and close around a vertical axis.

The analyst also said that Apple has "accelerated" its work on foldable devices based on the "increasing visibility" of foldable components spotted on Apple's supply chain checks. Pu adds that the hybrid Mac Book-iPad foldable would be part of the "ultra high-end market." Translation? Expect such a device to have a very high price tag.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
The surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) is on sale at a significant discount and includes free top-tier earbuds
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
The highly-anticipated Motorola Razr Plus (2024) leaks in new live images
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy
Get an unlocked top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro for way less than usual at Best Buy

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless