Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

So, what about an iPhone with an amazing screen that rolls up like a scroll?

Apple
So, what about an iPhone with an amazing screen that rolls up like a scroll?
If you are into feeling like an ancient Egyptian when using some of the best phones on the market, then this new concept from Appleis for you! Well, we can’t really say it’s new: rollable phones have already been a thing and Apple itself has explored the idea in the past.

  • 2015 — retractable cover screen for active phone protection
  • 2017 — retractable display, the predecessor of this latest patent

And now, in 2023, history repeats itself, but this time the screen is described as “flexible”. Said display will then be capable of being folded up in two tube-esque rollers, which would serve both as extra protection and as a means to make it more compact.

That being said, Apple does submit thousands of patents each year, so this doesn’t exactly mean that we can expect the next iPad to be a rollable. This may very well be just a case of refreshing and updating a patent, which the company would like to keep.



In the patent’s description, Apple mentioned devices like phones, tablets and watches. While the document focuses on describing a true rollable display, foldable displays are also mentioned in passing, with the ultimate inspiration here being a more durable screen.

That being said, rollable screens are already a thing. Motorola already showcased a concept phone with a seemingly functioning rollable screen. Oppo also already showcased a phone with a similar concept.

Furthermore, even before that, some brainiacs from the Queen’s University in Ontario already nailed the concept in 2018. In fact, they did so with an iPad no less and the resulting prototype is the image you saw on this article’s header.

While we’re waiting around for more awesome patents to surface, like this one courtesy of AppleInsider, we’re certainly keeping our eyes open for the first company to actually release a rollable phone. Will 2023 be the year? At this point, why not!

Popular stories

Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Samsung has the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at a huge discount but only for a very limited time
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Google makes great phones that not many people want, new data shows
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Sorry, iPads and folding phones! Pixel Tablet is the best tablet Apple and Samsung never made
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Galaxy S23 may soon lose competitive dominance over other flagships
Verizon issues warning about "smishing," texts that are sent to your phone to rip you off
Verizon issues warning about "smishing," texts that are sent to your phone to rip you off
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
Step aside, Pixel 7a, Galaxy A54! This phone breaks the records for best display, best chip for $400
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
WhatsApp finally rolls out the ability to edit messages
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is on sale at a great discount again (this time with no time limit)
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Hurry and get the distinctive Sony Xperia 1 III at its lowest ever price before it goes away
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Massive Lenovo Tab Extreme with keyboard, pen, and fast charger scores a huge US launch discount
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
Vote now: How often do you use smart assistants on your phone?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless