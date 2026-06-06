A recent smart ring data hack should worry every Galaxy Ring owner, even the ones who dodged it

How many people were actually affected

How much do you trust the company holding your health data? Fully, the convenience is worth the risk to me I trust it until the first breach, then I'm out I assume it'll leak eventually and use it anyway Not at all, that's why I won't wear a health tracker Vote 15 Votes

Why this matters more than the numbers suggest









That skepticism isn't coming out of nowhere. It should be noted that Ultrahuman has been in aggressive expansion mode, fighting Oura in court over patents while That skepticism isn't coming out of nowhere. It should be noted that Ultrahuman has been in aggressive expansion mode, fighting Oura in court over patents while pricing a luxury ring at nearly $2,000 . When a company is scaling that fast, security can't be an afterthought, because the data it holds is permanent in a way a leaked password never is. You can change a password. You can't change your resting heart rate history.





What this means if you wear a Galaxy Ring or Oura

If you're on a Samsung Galaxy Ring , this specific breach doesn't touch you. Your data lives in Samsung Cloud tied to your account, protected by Samsung's Knox security, and Samsung says it doesn't share personal health data externally without consent. So Samsung itself has little to worry about here on a security level.



That said, the structural point still lands. Galaxy Ring data is cloud-stored health data, same as Ultrahuman's, and Samsung even offers a developer SDK that gives approved partners access to user health data with consent. Oura owners are in the same boat: convenient cloud sync, your body's metrics sitting on someone else's server. The lesson isn't "switch rings," it's that every one of these devices runs on trust, and trust is only as strong as the company's worst day.



The part that should bother you What gets me isn't the breach itself, because every company gets hit eventually. It's that Ultrahuman won't confirm whether any of your data actually left the building.



The company called the access "read-only" and said its investigation is ongoing, but it wouldn't confirm whether data was exfiltrated. "Read-only" is doing a lot of comforting work in that sentence, and it shouldn't. Read-only access still means someone sat there and looked at your sleep patterns and heart data, and the company can't tell you if they walked out with a copy.



I've worn a smart ring, and the appeal is real: it's the quietest, least intrusive way to track your health that exists right now. But that convenience runs on a deal where you hand over your most intimate metrics and trust the company to guard them.









Want more hot takes and behind-the-scenes tech coverage? Follow me on When "did they take my data" is still a question, that deal starts looking lopsided, and clearly I'm not the only one feeling it. The rings are great. The vagueness is not.Want more hot takes and behind-the-scenes tech coverage? Follow me on X and Threads for the stuff that doesn't always make the article.