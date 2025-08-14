For the first time, you can now get a Certified Re-Newed foldable directly from Samsung





The Certified Re-Newed program was created to give buyers a more affordable way to own a premium Samsung phone while maintaining the reassurance of manufacturer quality. Samsung says that under this program every device is inspected by their own specialists, repaired if necessary with 100% genuine Samsung parts, and fitted with a certified new battery. Each phone comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty, ensuring buyers have the same after-sales support they’d expect with a new device.









Until now, the program had focused on Galaxy S series and other non-foldable models. By bringing the Galaxy Z series into the mix, Samsung is extending its value-oriented option to one of the most expensive categories in its lineup. Foldables have traditionally carried a high entry price, which has been a hurdle for customers curious about the technology but hesitant to invest over $1,000 on a first try.

Apple AirPods Pro $114 99 $249 99 $135 off (54%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, MagSafe Charging Case, Refurbished, Very Good Condition, 1-Year Warranty Buy at eBay





The Certified Re-Newed versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are available exclusively through Samsung's website in Phantom Black for $1,169 (256GB) or $1,219 (512GB). The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in Graphite, starting at $649 for 256GB and $699 for 512GB. These prices reflect savings of several hundred dollars compared to buying new, potentially opening the door for more users to experience a foldable without paying full retail.





The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 are now available for the first time as certified re-newed. | Images credit — Samsung





Including foldables in an official refurb program signals Samsung’s growing confidence in the durability of its newer designs. It also stands apart in the U.S. market with this move, as Apple’s refurbished store offers certified iPhones and iPads — but of course, no foldables as the company hasn't made one yet.



