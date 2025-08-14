For the first time, you can now get a Certified Re-Newed foldable directly from Samsung
The Fold 5 and Flip 5 are now available in certified refurbished form with genuine parts and a one-year warranty
Samsung’s Certified Re-Newed program is taking a major step forward by adding foldable smartphones for the first time. The initiative, which offers refurbished Galaxy devices restored to like-new condition, now includes the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 — marking the debut of foldables in Samsung’s official refurb lineup.
The Certified Re-Newed program was created to give buyers a more affordable way to own a premium Samsung phone while maintaining the reassurance of manufacturer quality. Samsung says that under this program every device is inspected by their own specialists, repaired if necessary with 100% genuine Samsung parts, and fitted with a certified new battery. Each phone comes with a one-year manufacturer warranty, ensuring buyers have the same after-sales support they’d expect with a new device.
Until now, the program had focused on Galaxy S series and other non-foldable models. By bringing the Galaxy Z series into the mix, Samsung is extending its value-oriented option to one of the most expensive categories in its lineup. Foldables have traditionally carried a high entry price, which has been a hurdle for customers curious about the technology but hesitant to invest over $1,000 on a first try.
The Certified Re-Newed versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 are available exclusively through Samsung's website in Phantom Black for $1,169 (256GB) or $1,219 (512GB). The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is available in Graphite, starting at $649 for 256GB and $699 for 512GB. These prices reflect savings of several hundred dollars compared to buying new, potentially opening the door for more users to experience a foldable without paying full retail.
Including foldables in an official refurb program signals Samsung’s growing confidence in the durability of its newer designs. It also stands apart in the U.S. market with this move, as Apple’s refurbished store offers certified iPhones and iPads — but of course, no foldables as the company hasn't made one yet.
Still, even with the discount, Certified Re-Newed foldables remain premium purchases. Some shoppers may opt for a new mid-range phone with a strong camera and battery life at a similar or lower price, sacrificing the novelty of a foldable screen. But for those eager to try the technology without committing to a brand-new model, the program offers a safer and more affordable entry point.
