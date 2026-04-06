Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Wide Fold has already won customers over
Samsung's new Galaxy Z Wide Fold isn't even out yet and people are clamoring to get their hands on it.
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The excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 might be about to get replaced by a new favorite. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung is working on a wide-folding foldable flagship which reports have called the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, slated to release later this year alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8. This phone, though an unorthodox take on modern foldables, seems to have already won over a large subset of potential customers.
In a recent poll, we asked you how you felt about the aspect ratio on the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and whether this was a foldable that you saw yourself buying. Fascinatingly, the results indicate that this new form factor — previously only seen with the Huawei Pura X — might just be about to become the next foldable success story.
In second place, 16.5 percent of voters actually said that they preferred something massive like the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Huawei Mate XT. Only a little over 11 percent of you said that you still prefer the traditional foldable design as seen on the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Oppo Find N6.
What about you? What type of foldable phone appeals to you the most in this day and age?
These votes suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Z Wide Fold is already popular, despite the fact that no one has gotten to use one yet. The form factor certainly has its appeal but the phone might be an even bigger success than anyone anticipated.
At first, I thought this form factor made no sense at all. Lately, I’ve started coming around to the fact that the Galaxy Z Wide Fold might not be a bad idea after all.
I’m now very curious to see how the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and the foldable iPhone, in addition to any similar offerings from other companies that may follow, will fare. Are we about to see a different take on foldables suddenly take the industry by storm or is this going to be another failed experiment?
I have absolutely no clue but I am so ready to find out.
The new foldable success story?
In a recent poll, we asked you how you felt about the aspect ratio on the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and whether this was a foldable that you saw yourself buying. Fascinatingly, the results indicate that this new form factor — previously only seen with the Huawei Pura X — might just be about to become the next foldable success story.
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Over 61 percent of you said that you preferred this foldable form factor over other options on the market. A shorter but wider phone that provides more screen real estate for entertainment while offering a much more compact external display to handle routine daily tasks is apparently a very popular idea.
Other form factors competing for scraps
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is going to have strong competition this year. | Image by PhoneArena
In second place, 16.5 percent of voters actually said that they preferred something massive like the Galaxy Z TriFold and the Huawei Mate XT. Only a little over 11 percent of you said that you still prefer the traditional foldable design as seen on the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Oppo Find N6.
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Six percent of respondents, meanwhile, said that they would rather continue waiting for the foldable iPhone. However, considering the fact that Apple’s foldable is also shaped like the Galaxy Z Wide Fold, these are just more votes for that design. Lastly, five percent of you said that you preferred standard phones instead of foldables.
What about you? What type of foldable phone appeals to you the most in this day and age?
Which foldable screen format do you prefer?
Galaxy Z Wide Fold is already popular
These votes suggest that the upcoming Galaxy Z Wide Fold is already popular, despite the fact that no one has gotten to use one yet. The form factor certainly has its appeal but the phone might be an even bigger success than anyone anticipated.
Samsung postponed a sequel to the Galaxy S25 Edge when it didn’t sell well. As such, the company didn’t expect the Galaxy Z TriFold to sell out in mere minutes like it did and was very taken aback. This Galaxy foldable might become another successful new product like the TriFold this year.
I’m getting curious now
At first, I thought this form factor made no sense at all. Lately, I’ve started coming around to the fact that the Galaxy Z Wide Fold might not be a bad idea after all.
I’m now very curious to see how the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and the foldable iPhone, in addition to any similar offerings from other companies that may follow, will fare. Are we about to see a different take on foldables suddenly take the industry by storm or is this going to be another failed experiment?
I have absolutely no clue but I am so ready to find out.
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