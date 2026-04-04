You know what? Maybe the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and the foldable iPhone aren’t stupid ideas
The foldable iPhone and the Galaxy Z Wide Fold are different, but perhaps that's not necessarily a bad thing.
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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A render of the Galaxy Z Wide Fold based on leaked designs. | Image by Android Headlines
I’ve made my reservations about the foldable iPhone clear before, it’s an odd design and definitely not something that I had ever envisioned Apple releasing. Samsung immediately followed suit after the designs leaked, with a supposed Galaxy Z Wide Fold currently in development.
My initial negative kneejerk reaction to the foldable iPhone was mainly due to the fact that the external display is so stubby. If you want to use the phone like a traditional model when it’s folded, you will have a lot less screen real estate and everything will be condensed.
Most foldables on the market today, like the excellent Galaxy Z Fold 7, feel like a normal phone when folded. This means that you can take it out and use it for a short task just like you would with a standard phone without having to mess around with unfolding it and navigating a much larger display.
But you know what? The main displays will be wider and have a much better aspect ratio than most traditional foldable smartphones. Like the Huawei Pura X, these two phones will basically resemble a small tablet when unfolded, and that will be awesome for watching movies or playing games, especially as the aspect ratio will be in line with how movies are filmed.
A smaller and stockier outer display but a much wider tablet-like inner display makes me think that these phones won’t necessarily replace current foldables, but they’ll appeal to certain users. A subset of the consumer base that buys phones more for entertainment and novelty rather than utility.
When I think of modern foldables, they appeal to me because I can use them as a standard phone but I can also access a larger display for when I want to consume some media. I don’t always want to use the phone unfolded but I also don’t want to give up the current display sizes that I have grown accustomed to.
For customers like that, these new foldables will be a no-brainer. I can understand where Samsung and Apple are coming from. There’s even a chance that, when I use these phones myself, I might find them more enticing than their traditional counterparts.
As Galaxy Z Wide Fold details, renders, and leaks come out alongside reports about Apple’s upcoming foldable, I can’t help but feel that there might just be a solid market for these phones after all. Naturally, Apple would have conducted extensive research before finalizing the design, but the company isn’t immune to making mistakes.
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But the more I think about these new foldable flagships, the more I start to believe that they might actually be pretty decent phones. And, dare I say it, perhaps even very good foldables.
They’ll be better for entertainment
The bigger a phone's display the better, I say. | Image by Android Headlines
My initial negative kneejerk reaction to the foldable iPhone was mainly due to the fact that the external display is so stubby. If you want to use the phone like a traditional model when it’s folded, you will have a lot less screen real estate and everything will be condensed.
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The foldable iPhone and the Galaxy Z Wide Fold won’t work like that. Both phones will have much smaller screens that will be very off-putting in today’s era of smartphones with massive displays that get even bigger each year.
But you know what? The main displays will be wider and have a much better aspect ratio than most traditional foldable smartphones. Like the Huawei Pura X, these two phones will basically resemble a small tablet when unfolded, and that will be awesome for watching movies or playing games, especially as the aspect ratio will be in line with how movies are filmed.
What do you think will be the best aspect of the Galaxy Z Wide Fold and the foldable iPhone?
They’ll target a specific type of user
Imagine watching a movie on the foldable iPhone. | Image by Ben Geskin
A smaller and stockier outer display but a much wider tablet-like inner display makes me think that these phones won’t necessarily replace current foldables, but they’ll appeal to certain users. A subset of the consumer base that buys phones more for entertainment and novelty rather than utility.
When I think of modern foldables, they appeal to me because I can use them as a standard phone but I can also access a larger display for when I want to consume some media. I don’t always want to use the phone unfolded but I also don’t want to give up the current display sizes that I have grown accustomed to.
However, this is just me. I could easily believe that there is a very large segment of smartphone users who would love this take on the foldable formula because they don’t care how large the display is for when they’re just checking the time or replying to a text. Users who would be okay with using these phones folded whenever they’re surfing the internet or watching a YouTube video.
For customers like that, these new foldables will be a no-brainer. I can understand where Samsung and Apple are coming from. There’s even a chance that, when I use these phones myself, I might find them more enticing than their traditional counterparts.
Of course, this is all very experimental for now. Both companies are betting on this form factor taking off with the public. And honestly? I’m beginning to think that they might have bet right.
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