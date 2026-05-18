Yet another exciting Motorola phone is 'coming soon' with a 'stunning' design and convoluted name





The focus will be on the design... once again





Whether we're talking about high-end devices like the Signature , mid-end members of the Edge family, or even the humblest and cheapest Moto G-series phones around, we've come to expect a couple of key common practices for all of Motorola 's products of late.









Recommended For You As such, you will certainly not be surprised to see that the first confirmed details of the Edge 70 Pro+ are its "satin-luxe", "twill-inspired", and "sculpted wood" finishes, as well as three gorgeous colorways.





The non-Plus Edge 70 Pro, remember, is available in undeniably eye-catching Pantone Lily White, Titan, Tea, Zinfandel, and Chicory Coffee hues of its own, so it's definitely nice to see Motorola not only continue this luxury texture and color trend but somehow constantly find new and ingenious ways to distinguish between its otherwise very similar-looking devices.





How important of a buying factor is a phone's color and texture to you? The most important thing. It's probably in the top three. Not that important. Not that important, but if the specs are right, it helps. Not important at all. Vote 3 Votes





The Edge 70 Pro Plus is "coming soon" in red, brown, and light blue shades with currently unknown marketing names but clear and distinct identities that are likely to each appeal to a different target audience. As far as I'm concerned, I'm typically partial to Motorola's unique wooden-textured products, but in this specific case, I might be more attracted by that stunning red model with the satin-luxe finish.

Do we know anything about the Edge 70 Pro Plus specs?





Technically, no, but strictly based on that name, I can safely predict a bunch of internal similarities with the "regular" Edge 70 Pro, including (but possibly not limited to) a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate technology, MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme processor, and a 6,500mAh battery capable of charging at blazing fast 90W rates.









What's the point of this fast-approaching Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ variant then (other than rivaling the winning song of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest for the world's most annoying name)? Well, a few different insiders claim that its key upgrade over the non-Plus model will come in the camera hardware department, but you may not want to take that for granted just yet, and you might also want to keep an open mind regarding other potential improvements or changes.

When is the Edge 70 Pro+ coming, and how much will it cost?





"Soon" and "no one knows", respectively. I'm sorry if you're expecting clearer answers, but I can't give them to you for the time being. What I can do is predict a slightly higher price point than that of the Edge 70 Pro, which currently stands at Rs. 38,999 ($405) in India in an entry-level variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage space.





India, by the way, is basically the only market confirmed at the time of this writing to receive the Edge 70 Pro Plus "soon", and if I know a thing or two about Motorola's hype-building campaigns ahead of a phone's launch (which I obviously do), this will include revealing many other details over the next few days and then a full announcement in a week or two.





definitely not happening, Motorola could be gearing up to unveil a regional sequel to the Of course, European availability is not completely out of the question, and although a US release isnot happening, Motorola could be gearing up to unveil a regional sequel to the Edge (2025) in the near future as well, and I expect that to share quite a few things in common with the "international" Edge 70 Pro and Edge 70 Pro Plus.