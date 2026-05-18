New 'doorbuster' deal makes the high-end Lenovo Yoga Tab too affordable to turn down
Cheaper than an 11-inch iPad Air (M4) with no accessories, the 11.1-inch Lenovo Yoga Tab packs an incredible amount of value at a killer price today.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Yes, the Yoga Tab includes both a keyboard and stylus in its regular price. | Image by Lenovo
Do you like the 12.1-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Plus (especially at its massive new discount) but wish you could get something more powerful and more compact at an only slightly higher price right now?
That may sound like a far too specific wish to ever come true, but the Lenovo Yoga Tab perfectly fits two of those three conditions, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood and an 11.1-inch screen also in tow, while costing $429.99 at the time of this writing.
Recommended For You
Technically, that's considerably more than $199.99, but there are a bunch of very good reasons why you'd want to spend the extra 220 bucks. One of them is the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which makes the Yoga Tab one of the fastest Android tablets available in the US today, while the second big one is the 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack included in the $429.99 price in addition to a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro.
That's a lot of valuable stuff for less than you currently have to pay for Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (M4), for instance, without a stylus or keyboard. Oh, and the Lenovo Yoga Tab also holds twice as much data internally compared to said new 11-incher, which is admittedly more powerful thanks to its Apple M4 chip.
That 11.1-inch screen and the Lenovo Tab Pen Pro are two of the Yoga Tab's biggest selling points right now. | Image by Lenovo
Lenovo's toughest Android-based competitors in the sub-$500 price division, meanwhile, include Samsung's fairly modest Galaxy Tab S10 Lite (which costs $400 with a built-in S Pen but no keyboard) and the slightly higher-end Galaxy Tab S10 FE (which is more expensive than the Yoga Tab while packing a slower Exynos 1580 SoC).
In short, you might be looking at the greatest value proposition in the entire US tablet market here, and if you're still not convinced that's the case, let me give you another three remarkable numbers: 8,860mAh, 6.2mm, and 45W. That's right, the Lenovo Yoga Tab somehow manages to squeeze a hefty battery into a razor-thin body and support blazing fast charging... while being more affordable than you probably dreamed of when its list price jumped from $549.99 to $619.99 around a month and a half ago.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: