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New 'doorbuster' deal makes the high-end Lenovo Yoga Tab too affordable to turn down

Cheaper than an 11-inch iPad Air (M4) with no accessories, the 11.1-inch Lenovo Yoga Tab packs an incredible amount of value at a killer price today.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
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Lenovo Yoga Tab with keyboard and stylus
Yes, the Yoga Tab includes both a keyboard and stylus in its regular price. | Image by Lenovo

Do you like the 12.1-inch Lenovo Idea Tab Plus (especially at its massive new discount) but wish you could get something more powerful and more compact at an only slightly higher price right now?

That may sound like a far too specific wish to ever come true, but the Lenovo Yoga Tab perfectly fits two of those three conditions, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood and an 11.1-inch screen also in tow, while costing $429.99 at the time of this writing.

Lenovo Yoga Tab

$429 99
$619 99
$190 off (31%)
One of Lenovo's best Android tablets is on sale at an impressive discount with both a stylus and keyboard included, as well as a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor on deck and 12GB RAM paired with 256GB internal storage space.
Buy at Lenovo
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Technically, that's considerably more than $199.99, but there are a bunch of very good reasons why you'd want to spend the extra 220 bucks. One of them is the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, which makes the Yoga Tab one of the fastest Android tablets available in the US today, while the second big one is the 2-in-1 Keyboard Pack included in the $429.99 price in addition to a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro.

That's a lot of valuable stuff for less than you currently have to pay for Apple's 11-inch iPad Air (M4), for instance, without a stylus or keyboard. Oh, and the Lenovo Yoga Tab also holds twice as much data internally compared to said new 11-incher, which is admittedly more powerful thanks to its Apple M4 chip.


Lenovo's toughest Android-based competitors in the sub-$500 price division, meanwhile, include Samsung's fairly modest Galaxy Tab S10 Lite (which costs $400 with a built-in S Pen but no keyboard) and the slightly higher-end Galaxy Tab S10 FE (which is more expensive than the Yoga Tab while packing a slower Exynos 1580 SoC).

In short, you might be looking at the greatest value proposition in the entire US tablet market here, and if you're still not convinced that's the case, let me give you another three remarkable numbers: 8,860mAh, 6.2mm, and 45W. That's right, the Lenovo Yoga Tab somehow manages to squeeze a hefty battery into a razor-thin body and support blazing fast charging... while being more affordable than you probably dreamed of when its list price jumped from $549.99 to $619.99 around a month and a half ago.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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