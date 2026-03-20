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Samsung's budget Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is still a thing, and Amazon is selling it at a record low price

The "other" clamshell foldable released by Samsung last year is on sale at an unbeatable discount in a 256GB storage variant.

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Promotional Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE image
The Z Flip 7 FE is not as impressive as the Z Flip 7, but at this price, it's pretty hard to turn down. | Image by Samsung

Can't decide whether to go for last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7 right now or wait until the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is unveiled this summer with a list of upgrades and improvements that already looks... somewhere between underwhelming and nonexistent?

There's actually a third option you might want to consider as well if you're a foldable fan in love with Samsung's clamshell designs, and although it's not especially popular, I believe it's worth a chance at its latest and greatest discount. Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is as affordable as it's ever been in a 256GB storage configuration, fetching a whopping 330 bucks under its $959.99 list price on Amazon today.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE

$330 off (34%)
5G, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, Android 16, Galaxy AI, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,000mAh Battery, 25W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IPx8 Water Resistance, Black Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

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This is a deal that's been available a few times before, but unlike in a couple of those previous occasions, it's handled directly by the e-commerce giant rather than some third-party seller. That obviously means you'll be getting a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which is... not as sophisticated and as overall impressive as the "regular" Z Flip 7, but it's not as far behind as you might think either.

At this record low price, the 256GB Z Flip 7 Fan Edition packs quite a bit of punch between a Samsung Exynos 2400 processor, 8GB RAM count, and a 4,000mAh battery with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support, not to mention the undeniably gorgeous design and the generously sized 6.7 and 3.4-inch screens.

The Z Flip 7 FE's biggest problem is... the existence of Motorola's objectively superior Razr Plus (2025) and Razr Ultra, the former of which can incredibly be had at a lower price (at least for a limited time) and the latter of which is only slightly costlier... with a towering 1TB storage space.

Those bang-for-buck champions might be a big part of the reason why the Z Flip 7 FE never managed to find a very large audience, and despite its relatively young age, the handset has essentially been discontinued by Samsung already, going unavailable on its manufacturer's official US website months ago and staying that way all this time.

That means there's a pretty good chance that Amazon and other third-party retailers will follow suit and halt sales in the near future as well, giving you only a small window of time to score this killer new $330 discount. Will you do it or go for a member of the Razr (2025) family?

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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