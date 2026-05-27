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Samsung's next big rugged watch will probably not cost a fortune... if you can give up a key feature

Unlike its 2024 and 2025 predecessors, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2026) will reportedly be released in both GPS-only and cellular-enabled variants.

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Adrian Diaconescu
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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
The first-gen Galaxy Watch Ultra is expected to receive a proper sequel this year. | Image by PhoneArena
What makes the Galaxy Watch Ultra one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2026? Different users might have completely different opinions on a matter like that, but most Samsung fans are likely to focus on one or two of the product's three major strengths: the extra-tough titanium construction, standalone 4G LTE connectivity offered as standard, and a fairly reasonable price tag compared to the most popular rugged timepiece out there.

But what if Samsung could enhance one of those selling points... while sacrificing another? Would you be willing to make such a compromise if it meant further reducing your expenses this summer? You may have to make that decision soon, as the next Galaxy Watch Ultra edition is currently expected to arrive in not just two but three different versions in July.

How low can the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 go?


Without built-in 5G or 4G LTE support, you'd probably expect me to predict a killer starting price for the most affordable 2026 Galaxy Watch Ultra model. But I'm not quite ready to do that yet, as I fear the price hikes that have recently rocked the smartphone and tablet markets will eventually spread to the wearable industry as well.

If you could choose, what type of Galaxy Watch Ultra you'd want?
1 Votes

If that's the case, it's entirely possible that the Bluetooth- and GPS-only Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 variant Samsung is reportedly working on behind the scenes will cost roughly as much as a first-gen device with cellular capabilities. That would make the previously rumored 5G-enabled Galaxy Watch Ultra (2026) quite expensive, but let's not panic before we get some actual numbers from trusted sources.

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By the way, the Dutch publication that claims a non-cellular-equipped Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is in the pipeline is extremely trustworthy, so I almost have no doubt that this rumor will prove accurate, at least on the old continent.

How will the three Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 variants coexist?


Well, they probably won't. As in, they're unlikely to all hit the same markets. Instead, it's possible (although far from confirmed, of course) that the next-gen rugged watch will be made available in Europe in Bluetooth-only and 4G LTE-enabled variants, while countries like the US could get the 5G-capable model and maybe the affordable version sans cellular connectivity as well.


Either way, Samsung is clearly giving more thought to making its Apple Watch Ultra alternative friendlier to the masses following its expected July 22 announcement alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Z Flip 8, which is likely to make a lot of prospective smartwatch buyers this summer very happy.

Wait, don't we already have a Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 at home?


Technically, yes... and no. Confused? I was too when Samsung discreetly unveiled a 2025 edition of the Galaxy Watch Ultra that looked virtually identical to the 2024 generation and even copied almost all of the original model's specs and features, only upgrading the internal storage space from 32 to 64GB.


The "new" device is marketed under the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) name, which means its sequel is likely to be called Galaxy Watch Ultra (2026) rather than Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 or Galaxy Watch Ultra 3.

If I were to guess, I'd also anticipate a significantly larger number of changes and improvements than just a barely noticeable storage upgrade, although interestingly (and ominously) enough, we haven't heard an awful lot about anything of that sort in recent months. Will the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2026) be bigger, thinner, and/or lighter than its predecessor(s)? Perhaps, but for the time being, there are no guarantees in one direction or the other.
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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