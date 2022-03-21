 Heavy Galaxy Watch 4/Classic discount is Samsung's Discover Spring event deal of the day - PhoneArena

Samsung Deals Wearables

Heavy Galaxy Watch 4/Classic discount is Samsung's Discover Spring event deal of the day

Daniel Petrov
By
0
A heavy Galaxy Watch 4 discount is Samsung's Discover Spring event deal of the day
Samsung is running a big Discover Spring 2022 sales event until the end of the month, and today's deal leans heavy towards its newest Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classis series. There are also further discounts to be had on those if you bundle them with a Galaxy S22 or Z Fold 3 purchase and put them in the basket via the Add-on page upon ordering.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

4G LTE model w/ $30 instant rebate, $185 enhanced trade-in, and $50 Play Store credit

$265 off (62%) Trade-in Gift
$164 99
$429 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

4G model w/ $30 instant rebate, $185 enhanced trade-in, and $50 Play Store credit

$265 off (80%) Trade-in Gift
$64 99
$329 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classis Discover Spring event deals


  • $30 instant rebate
  • $185 enhanced trade-in for the Galaxy Watch 3
  • $50 in Google Play Store credit
  • Galaxy S22 series or Z Fold 3 bundle discounts

Basically all of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic models, bands, and connectivity version are on sale today at a $30 instant discount, up to $185 in a generous trade-in for your old clunker, and a $50 gift in the form of Play Store credit for your paid apps or media that Google sells.

Samsung is running its Discover Spring 2022 event from March 21 until March 31, and today's deals also include:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

