Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung's rumored US Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra prices are... predictably eye-popping

No big surprises here, just a lot of skepticism that Samsung's next-gen high-end tablets could compete with Apple's latest iPad Pros at these prices.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Tablets Galaxy Tab
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra promotional image
If Samsung scheduled tomorrow's rather unusual "Galaxy Event" a few days before Apple's iPhone 17 launch to divert some attention away from said new family of ultra-high-end iOS handsets, it doesn't look like that plan is going very well. 

That's both because we kind of already know everything there is to know about the Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11, and Tab S11 Ultra, and perhaps more importantly, because the stuff that's virtually etched in stone is... in no way remarkable or surprising. 

The Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, for instance, look an awful lot like last year's Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, with their key specs and features also sounding incredibly familiar, not to mention the US price points revealed by a typically rock-solid social media leaker today.

That's a lot of money for two Android tablets with MediaTek power


  • $799.99 - Tab S11 with 128GB storage;
  • $859.99 - 256GB Galaxy Tab S11 variant;
  • $979.99 - Galaxy Tab S11 with 512GB storage;
  • $1,199.99 - Tab S11 Ultra with 256GB storage;
  • $1,319.99 - 512GB Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra;
  • $1,619.99 - Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with 1TB storage.

Okay, so the "vanilla" Tab S11 is not quite as expensive as the 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus for... obvious reasons. But $799.99 just so happened to be the starting price of the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 back in 2023, so it's definitely not surprising to see that figure go unchanged two years later for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration sans cellular connectivity.


As you may have guessed already, all the above tags are good for Wi-Fi-only variants, although the prices of their 5G-capable counterparts are not exactly hard to figure out. Then again, if history is any indication, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra might not be released stateside with built-in cellular support, so that guessing game could end up being rather pointless.

What's certainly worth pointing out is that the most affordable Tab S11 Ultra model is likely to cost about as much as an entry-level 13-inch iPad Pro (2024). The "regular" Galaxy Tab S11, meanwhile, will probably undercut the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 by a couple of hundred bucks, but with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor under the hood, that gap might not prove large enough to make this thing a smart buy.

Do you plan on buying the Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra?

Vote View Result

Now, I'm not saying the Dimensity 9400 is a pushover... per se, but it's clearly not as fast as an Apple M4... or the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC found inside the cheaper OnePlus Pad 3.

You should probably wait a couple of months


Because I don't want to end my little article today on a negative note, I'm going to let you in on a secret. If you won't rush to Samsung's official US e-store to order the Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra as soon as they're released, you will likely be able to get your favorite model at a much easier-to-stomach price in a few months.

Recommended Stories

And here's the thing - these are not bad products by any measure of the word. In fact, they will almost surely leap to the very top of our best Android tablet list immediately after their commercial debut, undoubtedly shining in the screen quality department and offering excellent battery life... for such remarkably thin and lightweight devices.


As such, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could become absolutely irresistible at a reduced price of, say, $999.99, and if you don't think Samsung will offer $200 discounts in the relatively near future, you probably don't know that the Tab S10 Ultra recently dropped no less than 520 bucks from its list price (in a 1TB storage variant). 

So, yes, I believe patience is advised when dealing with these next-gen iPad Pro alternatives, although if you have something (good) to trade in, it might be a good idea to check out Samsung's introductory offers as well. Stay tuned for those following tomorrow's launch event!

Samsung&#039;s rumored US Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra prices are... predictably eye-popping

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 3

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 8

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 16
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
The foldable iPhone is bringing back a feature you love, though it’ll be slightly outdated
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
T-Mobile causes some subscribers to miss paying their rent, mortgage, car, and phone bills on time
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
Verizon explains how to restore service on your phone as the network is brought back online
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision
Apple swallowing its ego and redesigning iPhone 17 Pro to look like Pixel 10 is its best decision

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless