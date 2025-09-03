Samsung's rumored US Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra prices are... predictably eye-popping
No big surprises here, just a lot of skepticism that Samsung's next-gen high-end tablets could compete with Apple's latest iPad Pros at these prices.
If Samsung scheduled tomorrow's rather unusual "Galaxy Event" a few days before Apple's iPhone 17 launch to divert some attention away from said new family of ultra-high-end iOS handsets, it doesn't look like that plan is going very well.
That's both because we kind of already know everything there is to know about the Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11, and Tab S11 Ultra, and perhaps more importantly, because the stuff that's virtually etched in stone is... in no way remarkable or surprising.
The Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra, for instance, look an awful lot like last year's Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra, with their key specs and features also sounding incredibly familiar, not to mention the US price points revealed by a typically rock-solid social media leaker today.
That's a lot of money for two Android tablets with MediaTek power
- $799.99 - Tab S11 with 128GB storage;
- $859.99 - 256GB Galaxy Tab S11 variant;
- $979.99 - Galaxy Tab S11 with 512GB storage;
- $1,199.99 - Tab S11 Ultra with 256GB storage;
- $1,319.99 - 512GB Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra;
- $1,619.99 - Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra with 1TB storage.
Okay, so the "vanilla" Tab S11 is not quite as expensive as the 12.4-inch Tab S10 Plus for... obvious reasons. But $799.99 just so happened to be the starting price of the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S9 back in 2023, so it's definitely not surprising to see that figure go unchanged two years later for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration sans cellular connectivity.
The Tab S11 will probably be cheaper than the Tab S10 Plus, but just as expensive as the Tab S9 at launch.
As you may have guessed already, all the above tags are good for Wi-Fi-only variants, although the prices of their 5G-capable counterparts are not exactly hard to figure out. Then again, if history is any indication, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra might not be released stateside with built-in cellular support, so that guessing game could end up being rather pointless.
What's certainly worth pointing out is that the most affordable Tab S11 Ultra model is likely to cost about as much as an entry-level 13-inch iPad Pro (2024). The "regular" Galaxy Tab S11, meanwhile, will probably undercut the Apple M4-powered iPad Pro 11 by a couple of hundred bucks, but with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor under the hood, that gap might not prove large enough to make this thing a smart buy.
Now, I'm not saying the Dimensity 9400 is a pushover... per se, but it's clearly not as fast as an Apple M4... or the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC found inside the cheaper OnePlus Pad 3.
You should probably wait a couple of months
Because I don't want to end my little article today on a negative note, I'm going to let you in on a secret. If you won't rush to Samsung's official US e-store to order the Galaxy Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra as soon as they're released, you will likely be able to get your favorite model at a much easier-to-stomach price in a few months.
And here's the thing - these are not bad products by any measure of the word. In fact, they will almost surely leap to the very top of our best Android tablet list immediately after their commercial debut, undoubtedly shining in the screen quality department and offering excellent battery life... for such remarkably thin and lightweight devices.
The launch event is mere hours away, but it may not be wise to buy the Tab S11 or Tab S11 Ultra right away. | Image Credit -- Samsung
As such, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra could become absolutely irresistible at a reduced price of, say, $999.99, and if you don't think Samsung will offer $200 discounts in the relatively near future, you probably don't know that the Tab S10 Ultra recently dropped no less than 520 bucks from its list price (in a 1TB storage variant).
So, yes, I believe patience is advised when dealing with these next-gen iPad Pro alternatives, although if you have something (good) to trade in, it might be a good idea to check out Samsung's introductory offers as well. Stay tuned for those following tomorrow's launch event!
