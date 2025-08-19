The undeniable Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage is on sale at a bonkers $520 discount





Yes, a state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a whole terabyte of internal storage space and an equally impressive 16GB RAM count can be had for $1,099.99 instead of its $1,619.99 list price at the time of this writing. The greatest thing about the latest US Samsung Store deal on this beastly iPad Pro rival with a gorgeous 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen in tow? You don't need to trade anything in to secure that unprecedented $520 discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $1099 99 $1619 99 $520 off (32%) Wi-Fi Only, 1TB Storage, 16GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Galaxy AI, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 + 12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery, 45W Charging, Four Speakers, MicroSD Card Slot, S Pen Included, Two Color Options, No Device Trade-In Needed (Additional Discounts Available with Trade-In) Buy at Samsung





Believe it or not, the 1TB Tab S10 Ultra is now available at the exact same price as a 512GB variant (which is thus rendered temporarily useless) while costing a measly 130 bucks more than an entry-level 256GB unit. Of course, you could opt for that and pay $979.99 if you're on a tight budget (by ultra-high-end tablet standards, at least), but I'd personally cough up the extra $130 for the additional 700+ gigs of local digital hoarding room and four more gigs of RAM.

Before pulling the trigger, it's important to keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are almost certainly right around the corner. Then again, the latter model's recently leaked upgrades over its currently massively discounted predecessor are hardly what you'd call drastic, and the presumably unchanged price points are obviously unlikely to be substantially reduced anytime soon.









from last year will remain pretty much as relevant as always, with things like the screen quality, build quality, audio performance, versatility, and even overall system performance looking virtually impossible to beat... in the Android arena. So, yes, I believe the Tab S10 Ultra will still be one of the greatest tablets money can buy after its sequel comes out, especially at a large enough discount like this. Our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review from last year will remain pretty much as relevant as always, with things like the screen quality, build quality, audio performance, versatility, and even overall system performance looking virtually impossible to beat... in the Android arena.





The 2024-released iPad Pro 13 (M4) , meanwhile, is undeniably faster, but it doesn't come with a stylus included... in an exorbitant price with 1TB storage.



