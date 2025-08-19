The undeniable Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with 1TB storage is on sale at a bonkers $520 discount
Probably the best Android tablet money can buy (in definitely the most impressive configuration) is sold at a completely unprecedented and totally irresistible discount by its maker.
If you're thinking of buying arguably the best Android tablet out there right now but can't decide between its 256 and 512GB storage variants... you should probably go for the 1TB configuration instead. Don't worry, that doesn't cost a fortune... anymore, at least if you get it directly from Samsung.
Yes, a state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a whole terabyte of internal storage space and an equally impressive 16GB RAM count can be had for $1,099.99 instead of its $1,619.99 list price at the time of this writing. The greatest thing about the latest US Samsung Store deal on this beastly iPad Pro rival with a gorgeous 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen in tow? You don't need to trade anything in to secure that unprecedented $520 discount.
Believe it or not, the 1TB Tab S10 Ultra is now available at the exact same price as a 512GB variant (which is thus rendered temporarily useless) while costing a measly 130 bucks more than an entry-level 256GB unit. Of course, you could opt for that and pay $979.99 if you're on a tight budget (by ultra-high-end tablet standards, at least), but I'd personally cough up the extra $130 for the additional 700+ gigs of local digital hoarding room and four more gigs of RAM.
Before pulling the trigger, it's important to keep in mind that the Galaxy Tab S11 and Tab S11 Ultra are almost certainly right around the corner. Then again, the latter model's recently leaked upgrades over its currently massively discounted predecessor are hardly what you'd call drastic, and the presumably unchanged price points are obviously unlikely to be substantially reduced anytime soon.
The ultra-powerful Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is somehow also incredibly thin. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
So, yes, I believe the Tab S10 Ultra will still be one of the greatest tablets money can buy after its sequel comes out, especially at a large enough discount like this. Our comprehensive Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra review from last year will remain pretty much as relevant as always, with things like the screen quality, build quality, audio performance, versatility, and even overall system performance looking virtually impossible to beat... in the Android arena.
The 2024-released iPad Pro 13 (M4), meanwhile, is undeniably faster, but it doesn't come with a stylus included... in an exorbitant price with 1TB storage.
