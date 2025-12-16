Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Apple, Samsung, and the entire smartphone market are in trouble, new 2026 forecast suggests

The world's top six smartphone vendors are all likely to see their sales figures drop next year compared to 2025.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung iOS Apple Android
Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
Following a year of modest growth projected by most major research firms and industry pundits, the global smartphone market is expected to contract in 2026 due primarily to rising memory costs. This is likely to cause significant issues for top dogs Apple and Samsung, but also for smaller players like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Honor, which were previously predicted to either boost their shipment figures or keep them relatively flat next year compared to 2025.

So who will the market's biggest loser be?


That's obviously too soon to tell, and even if we assume the latest Counterpoint Research estimates for the entire year of 2026 will prove 100 percent accurate (which they won't), that's a far too complex question to answer in one word or with one or two names.


Right now, Apple and Samsung definitely can't be happy to see their numbers projected to decline by 2.2 and 2.1 percent respectively year-on-year, but in a way, Vivo's 1.2 percent drop in smartphone sales would be even more painful. That's because the Chinese brand was actually expected to improve its global volumes just last month, and the same was true for compatriot and sister brand Oppo, which is now looking at an identical 1.2 percent decline.

Recommended For You

If we continue to analyze the report like that, Xiaomi is in a (slightly) better position than its domestic rivals, having already been forecasted for a tiny drop in shipments... that's now expected to be significantly larger, at 1.8 percent. Still, the company should find some solace in its ability to fend off Vivo and Oppo and cling to the last spot on the smartphone vendor podium in 2026.


The same can most definitely not be said about Honor, which was also previously looking at a small decline next year, but is now headed for a very concerning 3.4 percent drop in volumes compared to this year. The "others" category is unlikely to have a much better 2026, combining for a 26 percent market share while slipping by 2.5 percent in sales and contributing to an overall industry decline of around 2 percent.

Recommended For You

Basically, you can say that everyone is likely to be a big loser, although Apple and Samsung are said to be "best positioned to weather the next few quarters."

Are you ready to pay more for your next phone?


Unfortunately, with bill of materials expected to jump by anywhere from 10 to 25 percent, most smartphone manufacturers are likely to pass some of those added expenses to consumers by jacking up their device prices.

Fortunately, steep price increases will not be sustainable in "the lower price bands", so most budget-friendly handsets could retain their affordability. But because companies can't afford to see their profit margins obliterated all of a sudden, there's a very good chance low to mid-end phones will no longer get the kind of upgrades you've come to expect.

Will you buy a new phone in 2026?
Probably
24.55%
Yes, but only at the right price
27.54%
Probably not
20.96%
Definitely not
26.95%
167 Votes

That might explain, for instance, why Motorola's new Moto G Power (2026) is so incredibly similar to its predecessor. Another measure many brands are likely to adopt in 2026 is a portfolio "restructuring" or "rebalancing" in such a way that some models will be eliminated to keep production costs to a minimum.

That all sounds pretty bleak for everyday users, so if you're thinking of buying a new phone in the relatively near future, I strongly advise you to do so while many popular devices are still deeply discounted for Christmas.

Could this new forecast be wrong?


That's obviously not for me to say, but I highly doubt it. Clearly, no one can anticipate the exact numbers Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and Honor will close 2026 with an entire year in advance, but the general industry trends are often fairly easy to "see" ahead of time.

So, yes, the smartphone market is very likely to contract next year, but I think that Apple and Samsung (more than anyone else) can find ways to keep their declines in check. I'm looking primarily at that first foldable iPhone (which should come out sooner rather than later to help keep Apple's overall sales numbers relatively steady), as well as the Galaxy S26 family, which absolutely needs to keep the price points of this year's Galaxy S25 trio unchanged.

That's not going to be enough to prevent the entire industry from shrinking, of course, but it could make the overall numbers look a little less depressing.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 6

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 9
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Samsung is officially getting one of Apple’s best features to the Galaxy S26
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
Futuristic T-Mobile vision is leaving customers and employees out in the cold
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
T-Mobile rep blames the T-Life app for allowing this fraud to take place in the carrier's stores
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Millions of Verizon customers have a new worry hanging over their heads
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Two new features are officially announced today for the Google Messages app
Grandfathered AT&T customers get a price hike, but not for the reason AT&T claims
Grandfathered AT&T customers get a price hike, but not for the reason AT&T claims

Latest News

OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2
OnePlus is giving away $204 in freebies with its best budget tablet, the Pad Go 2
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the iPhone 17e
5 Android phones you should buy instead of the iPhone 17e
Apple could use a special design to make the iPhone Fold stand out in a crucial area
Apple could use a special design to make the iPhone Fold stand out in a crucial area
The world's largest smartphone market is in a slump, but that's not slowing down Apple's growth
The world's largest smartphone market is in a slump, but that's not slowing down Apple's growth
The Galaxy S25+ surprisingly plunges to its lowest price in 2026
The Galaxy S25+ surprisingly plunges to its lowest price in 2026
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Wide Fold will apparently leave the Z Fold 7 in the dust in one key area
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless