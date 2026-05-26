Mysterious Apple headphones appear in FCC listing

"Bluetooth over-ear headphones."

What new Apple headphones model would you like to see launching next? A new pair of AirPods Max (just make them ligher) It's about time to get a new Beats Studio Pro model I'm okay with the lineup as it is I prefer headphones/earbuds from a different brand Vote 0 Votes

These aren't the AirPods Max 2





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Is a Beats Studio Pro refresh inbound?



We're in the land of speculation now, but one logical prediction is that Apple is preparing a refresh for the Beat Studio Pro headphones. The original model is now nearly three years old (released back in July 2023), and a second version or a revision isn't the most outrageous prediction.



Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy There is no set timeline between an FCC listing becoming public and an official product launch. However, consumer electronics and tech hardware typically release 2 to 8 weeks after clearing FCC certification, so we should expect more news on the subject soon. We're in the land of speculation now, but one logical prediction is that Apple is preparing a refresh for the Beat Studio Pro headphones. The original model is now nearly three years old (released back in July 2023), and a second version or a revision isn't the most outrageous prediction.There is no set timeline between an FCC listing becoming public and an official product launch. However, consumer electronics and tech hardware typically release 2 to 8 weeks after clearing FCC certification, so we should expect more news on the subject soon.

According to our colleagues at MacRumors, the listing doesn't describe the AirPods Max 2, as the latter bears a different model number — A3454. So, we're not talking about a refresh of the AirPods Max 2, such as a new colorway or lighter model, for example.The details in the FCC listing are pretty scarce. There's a generic drawing that shows what appears to be an ear cup, but those are pretty much all the details. The next-generation AirPods Max 3 model won't see the light of day until 2027, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, so these mysterious headphones are not the AirPods Max 3 either.The lack of additional telltale sighs and information that can reveal the product is not surprising. It's a standard practice for Apple to withhold key product information from FCC listings in order to protect the confidentiality of the new device that's about to be released.However, there aren't many potential products that fit the upcoming launch window. One such model is the Beats Studio Pro.