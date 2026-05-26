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Mysterious Apple headphones appear in FCC listing

While many leaks and rumors can be speculative and outright fabricated, FCC listings are tied to real devices.

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Mariyan Slavov
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AirPods Max
The AirPods Max are amazing but many people would prefer a lighter variant | Image by PhoneArena
While many leaks and rumors can be speculative and outright fabricated, FCC listings are tied to real devices. The latest such listing suggests that a new Apple headphones model might be hitting stores soon.

New Apple Headphones Spotted in FCC Filing


The details are quite scarce in the FCC listing | Image by FCC - Mysterious Apple headphones appear in FCC listing
The details are quite scarce in the FCC listing | Image by FCC

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has published a document on the aforementioned mysterious product, bearing the model number A35577, spotted and reported by MacRumors.

This mysterious device is described as "Bluetooth over-ear headphones." With the WWDC inbound, one can't help but ask whether or not this new device is the next AirPods Max 2. But this doesn't seem to be the case.

What new Apple headphones model would you like to see launching next?
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These aren't the AirPods Max 2


The model number is different from the AirPods Max 2 one | Image by FCC - Mysterious Apple headphones appear in FCC listing
The model number is different from the AirPods Max 2 one | Image by FCC

According to our colleagues at MacRumors, the listing doesn't describe the AirPods Max 2, as the latter bears a different model number — A3454. So, we're not talking about a refresh of the AirPods Max 2, such as a new colorway or lighter model, for example.

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The details in the FCC listing are pretty scarce. There's a generic drawing that shows what appears to be an ear cup, but those are pretty much all the details. The next-generation AirPods Max 3 model won't see the light of day until 2027, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, so these mysterious headphones are not the AirPods Max 3 either.

Apple locks down design details under wraps


The lack of additional telltale sighs and information that can reveal the product is not surprising. It's a standard practice for Apple to withhold key product information from FCC listings in order to protect the confidentiality of the new device that's about to be released.

However, there aren't many potential products that fit the upcoming launch window. One such model is the Beats Studio Pro.

Is a Beats Studio Pro refresh inbound?



We're in the land of speculation now, but one logical prediction is that Apple is preparing a refresh for the Beat Studio Pro headphones. The original model is now nearly three years old (released back in July 2023), and a second version or a revision isn't the most outrageous prediction.

There is no set timeline between an FCC listing becoming public and an official product launch. However, consumer electronics and tech hardware typically release 2 to 8 weeks after clearing FCC certification, so we should expect more news on the subject soon.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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