"Exclusive Foresight: Next-Generation Evaluation Material HPA, 200Mp 1/1.12" LOFIC"

Galaxy S27 Ultra

The Galaxy S27 Ultra camera system





Galaxy S27 Ultra

The main reason might have something to do with the conservative approach employed by Samsung when it comes to camera tech. The company rarely equips the latest tech to its own flagships and prefers to supply Chinese phones to act as a testbed for the new tech.The latest rumors suggest that thewill use the ISOCELL HP6, which is another 200 MP, 1/1.3-inch sensor rumored to be developed exclusively for the flagship. Samsung might also ditch the 3X 10MP telephoto camera or swap it with a larger sensor one with bigger magnification. Details are scarce at the moment.As for the Oppo Find X10 Ultra, it's more than a year away. The X9 was announced in China last month, so the next model is not coming out anytime soon.The next Chinese camera phone that could utilize this new HPA LOFIC sensor is the Vivo X500 Ultra, but we'll have to wait and see.