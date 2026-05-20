Fix coming soon for Spotify’s frustrating CarPlay bug
Annoying bug affects CarPlay users and displays the wrong song info when your iPhone is connected to your car.
Spotify displays wrong song info on CarPlay | Image by PhoneArena
Another update, another bug for Spotify users worldwide. This time the bug affects CarPlay users and displays the wrong song info when your iPhone is connected to your car, Android Headlines reports. The name of the song, the artist, and the album all differ from what you're really hearing through the speakers.
Apparently, multiple complaints from users on Reddit and on the company's official forums describe a strange bug where the song info either lags one song behind or is plain wrong. In some cases launching Spotify on CarPlay results in a blank screen as well.
“Sometimes CarPlay will show the last song that was played. Sometimes it will show some of the previous songs’ information and some of the current songs (for example, the correct album but the wrong artist, album art, and song title).”
It seems that the app isn't communicating properly with the hardware and software that's on peoples' cars. In some instances, the song info displayed on CarPlay is one song behind what's actually playing.
Just like with other Spotify bugs, this one started appearing after the last update, which has been rolling out since last week. This update also contains the disco ball icon that polarized Spotify users, left and right.
The questionable disco ball icon is going away this week, as officials from Spotify clarified, but it's not clear when the annoying CarPlay bug will be resolved.
The official information from the company says that "the relevant team" is working on the issue, and updates are due in the coming days.
There's no specific timeline set for the fix, so if you're affected by the bug and want to keep listening to music while you drive, maybe an alternative streaming service is an option.
Song info is wrong when using Spotify on CarPlay
Apparently, multiple complaints from users on Reddit and on the company's official forums describe a strange bug where the song info either lags one song behind or is plain wrong. In some cases launching Spotify on CarPlay results in a blank screen as well.
Here's what one Reddit user wrote:
“Sometimes CarPlay will show the last song that was played. Sometimes it will show some of the previous songs’ information and some of the current songs (for example, the correct album but the wrong artist, album art, and song title).”
Have you been affected by the Spotify CarPlay bug?
Some users report a blank screen when launching Spotify on CarPlay
It seems that the app isn't communicating properly with the hardware and software that's on peoples' cars. In some instances, the song info displayed on CarPlay is one song behind what's actually playing.
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But that's not the only issue. Another report, this time on the Spotify Community forum, describes the screen going blank when opening Spotify on CarPlay.
The bug started popping up after the last Spotify update
Just like with other Spotify bugs, this one started appearing after the last update, which has been rolling out since last week. This update also contains the disco ball icon that polarized Spotify users, left and right.
The questionable disco ball icon is going away this week, as officials from Spotify clarified, but it's not clear when the annoying CarPlay bug will be resolved.
Spotify is aware of the bug, a fix is coming soon
The official information from the company says that "the relevant team" is working on the issue, and updates are due in the coming days.
There's no specific timeline set for the fix, so if you're affected by the bug and want to keep listening to music while you drive, maybe an alternative streaming service is an option.
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