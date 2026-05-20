Fix coming soon for Spotify’s frustrating CarPlay bug

“Sometimes CarPlay will show the last song that was played. Sometimes it will show some of the previous songs’ information and some of the current songs (for example, the correct album but the wrong artist, album art, and song title).”

Have you been affected by the Spotify CarPlay bug? Yes, song info is plain wrong! Yes, the song info lags behind what's acutally playing. Yes, blank screen! No, everything is working well on my end. Vote 0 Votes

Some users report a blank screen when launching Spotify on CarPlay

Recommended For You

The bug started popping up after the last Spotify update

Spotify is aware of the bug, a fix is coming soon