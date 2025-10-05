Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung

Galaxy S26 series dummies | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson





By having two unappealing models in its lineup, Samsung will only water down the series.

I'm guessing most smartphone makers want at least three models in their premium lineup to cater to as many buyers as possible.



However, I believe a fourth model is only going to bring diminishing returns for Samsung.



Copy the right things

Smartphone makers constantly copy ideas from each other. It's part of the game. So while Samsung doesn't deserve shade for taking cues from Apple, it needs to learn how to copy smarter.



Apple never rushes to steal features. It waits, studies what works, and then makes it look like it invented the idea. Playing it safe isn't always a bad strategy.



Apple is rumored to release its first foldable smartphone alongside the Galaxy S26 .



The



It seems very likely that Samsung isn't ready to ship the model just yet, which is why it makes perfect sense to delay the announcement and launch it alongside the Galaxy S26 .

Samsung needs to be bolder and make a statement

The Galaxy S26 lineup would be better off with two well-thought-out models instead of the addition of the poorly executed Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Edge .



Bringing the Galaxy TriFold into the mix would signal that the tri-folding phone isn't just a concept device, but an actual phone that's as capable of being someone's next phone as the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra.



The Galaxy S26 series will benefit from the limelight that the first mainstream trifold device would bring to the announcement event.



