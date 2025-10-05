Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Galaxy S26 launch is going to be a disaster, but I know what might just save Samsung

Samsung needs a two-phone Galaxy S26 lineup and a wildcard entry.

By
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
samsung galaxy s26 series trifold
Galaxy S26 series dummies | Image Credit - Sonny Dickson

Following a company you think is an industry leader doesn't always end well. Sometimes, it's just the blind leading the blind. Samsung is intent on copying Apple, and if the move keeps going unchecked, it might lead the South Korean giant straight into a ditch. 

The Galaxy S26 series has how many models?



What do you do when the combined demand for the three models in your lineup falls short of expectations? You add another variant to the lineup, duh.

That's Samsung's line of thinking. Since the Galaxy Plus model hasn't traditionally done as well as the standard and Ultra variants, the company wasn't going to launch it at first.

It was to be replaced by an Edge model that is expected to take design cues from the iPhone Air (which was inspired by the Google Pixel 10).

With the market showing no real appetite for slim models, though, Samsung has reportedly decided to start working on the Galaxy S26 Plus, some four months before the anticipated release.

The Edge model will still be sticking around, and as a result, Samsung is expected to introduce four models in February.

Are two flops better than one?



Buyers have shown that they neither want the Edge nor the Plus. Of course, the Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 Plus are going to be the right fit for some consumers, but they will be more of niche devices.

By having two unappealing models in its lineup, Samsung will only water down the series.

Wild card



I'm guessing most smartphone makers want at least three models in their premium lineup to cater to as many buyers as possible.

However, I believe a fourth model is only going to bring diminishing returns for Samsung.

I think Samsung should just scrap, or at least postpone, the Galaxy S26 Edge and Galaxy S26 Plus, and instead introduce the Galaxy TriFold as part of the Galaxy S26 lineup.

Should Samsung introduce the TriFold alongside the S26?

Vote View Result

Copy the right things


Smartphone makers constantly copy ideas from each other. It's part of the game. So while Samsung doesn't deserve shade for taking cues from Apple, it needs to learn how to copy smarter. 

Apple never rushes to steal features. It waits, studies what works, and then makes it look like it invented the idea. Playing it safe isn't always a bad strategy.

Apple is rumored to release its first foldable smartphone alongside the iPhone 18 lineup. Samsung needs to go a step further and out-Apple Apple by introducing a whole new category with the Galaxy S26.

The Galaxy TriFold is expected to be unveiled sometime later this month, and there's no word on when it will actually go on sale.

It seems very likely that Samsung isn't ready to ship the model just yet, which is why it makes perfect sense to delay the announcement and launch it alongside the Galaxy S26.

Samsung needs to be bolder and make a statement


The Galaxy S26 lineup would be better off with two well-thought-out models instead of the addition of the poorly executed Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Edge.

Bringing the Galaxy TriFold into the mix would signal that the tri-folding phone isn't just a concept device, but an actual phone that's as capable of being someone's next phone as the Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The Galaxy S26 series will benefit from the limelight that the first mainstream trifold device would bring to the announcement event.

It's a risky proposition, but that was what Samsung was all about before it lost its way and stripped its phones of their unique identity.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless