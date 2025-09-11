Samsung Galaxy S25 is getting a camera feature that iPhone 15 got two years ago

The new version of "Camera Assistant 4.0.00.3" leaked by Samsung allows users to shoot 3D video to prepare for the XR head display. I took a video and now it supports 4K 30fps. You don't have to go to the store to find it. You can't find it. I'll give you a ready-made one, just… pic.twitter.com/xFVskRppPR — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 11, 2025





Extended Reality

Vision Pro

Are you planning on buying Samsung's XR headset? Yes! I've been waiting! No, not interested I might, if it's not too expensive Yes! I've been waiting! 0% No, not interested 0% I might, if it's not too expensive 0%

Vision Pro

Vision Pro

Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!