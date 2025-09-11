Samsung Galaxy S25 is getting a camera feature that iPhone 15 got two years ago
Samsung Galaxy S25, as well as other compatible Galaxy phones, are getting a camera feature that Apple introduced in 2023 for the iPhone 15 Pro.
In 2023, Apple introduced a new camera feature to its iPhone 15 Pro models, in anticipation for the release of the Apple Vision Pro in early 2024. Samsung is now bringing this feature — spatial video recording — to the Galaxy S25, as well as future and past Galaxy phones, very soon.
According to a leak, the Camera Assistant app for Samsung Galaxy phones is going to get an update soon that will enable spatial video recording. The Camera Assistant app, in case you’re unfamiliar with it, is an app that allows you to control your Galaxy phone’s camera to a ludicrous degree.
It’s no surprise, of course, why Samsung is only now bringing spatial video recording to its flagship phones. The company is gearing up to launch its own XR (Extended Reality) headset to compete with the Vision Pro.
Project Moohan is expected to launch in November, with a global release following soon after. Overall, however, the headset will see a very limited release, as Samsung is merely experimenting with Project Moohan. The company mostly wants to gauge consumer interest in such a device, before deciding to invest in smart AR glasses to compete with Meta in the near future.
I would be lying if I said that the spatial video recording feature has seen much use on the iPhone. It’s no secret that the Vision Pro had very underwhelming sales. While reports indicate that Apple is far from done in the XR market, the company has definitely taken a massive step back for now. I, for one, was pretty bummed when we heard nothing about a Vision Pro successor during the iPhone 17 event.
If, for some reason, you absolutely need this version of Samsung’s Camera Assistant app right now, then the leaker is providing a ready-made version for download.
The new version of "Camera Assistant 4.0.00.3" leaked by Samsung allows users to shoot 3D video to prepare for the XR head display. I took a video and now it supports 4K 30fps. You don't have to go to the store to find it. You can't find it. I'll give you a ready-made one, just… pic.twitter.com/xFVskRppPR— PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) September 11, 2025
This headset, currently known as Project Moohan, will likely retail for a much lower price than Apple’s offering, while providing users with almost the same functionality. One of these features is viewing spatial videos that you’ve taken on your phone.
Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset. | Image credit — PhoneArena
