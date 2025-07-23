Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
Upcoming event
Hurry up! Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Get exclusive launch bonuses and claim early-bird perks before pre-orders close!

Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset is just an experiment

Samsung's XR headset, Project Moohan, isn't intended to become the company's next big thing.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Wearables AR-VR
Samsung Project Moohan XR headset
The XR (Extended Reality) headset that Samsung is about to release — dubbed Project Moohan — is apparently just an experiment, and not something long-term. Samsung does not plan on releasing further similar headsets at this time, and Project Moohan will be used to gauge consumer interest in XR.

As with Meta’s Orion smart glasses, the AR glasses that Apple is working on, and Google’s own experiments in this field, Samsung is preparing (translated source) for the future of smartphones. All of these companies are betting on AR smart glasses replacing smartphones in the near future, especially after the advent of modern AI models.

Would you switch to AR glasses permanently?

Vote View Result


Samsung is apparently only releasing Project Moohan to see whether people even want something like this. If there’s sufficient interest, then the company will more seriously consider investing in the research of AR smart glasses.

There are a lot of factors that will affect consumer demand, however. From the prevalence of immersive content, to the comfort, and the price tag, everything has the potential to turn off a potential customer. At least there shouldn’t be a shortage of apps and content, as the headset will use Google’s new Android XR operating system.



Samsung’s largest reference point for Project Moohan is, naturally, the Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s headset failed to sell particularly well, even in the enterprise sector, due to a really high price tag and a lack of practical use cases.

Samsung can learn a lot from the Vision Pro for its own headset, like cutting down on redundant tech to keep the price more reasonable. Features like “EyeSight” — the exterior display on Apple’s headset — drove up the cost, and the headset retailed at $3,499. Even the most diehard VR enthusiasts had a hard time stomaching that price.

Meta plans to release a consumer version of the Orion glasses in 2027, and Apple CEO Tim Cook is determined to launch a similar product before it. I fear that, if Project Moohan doesn’t get the attention it needs, Samsung will abandon AR glasses.

And if a player as important as Samsung drops out, then others may follow suit and the XR industry will come screeching to a halt.

Get a Motorola Razr 2025 for just $199.99!

Switch to a 2-month Total 5G or 5G+ plan with Total Wireless and score this foldable deal.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 1

Confused Between Pixel 8a, Galaxy S23 FE, and Nothing Phone 2a – Which One Should I Buy?

by EmiliaSen • 4

Don't call a bifold a trifold

by Cliveewar • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
AT&T has the last laugh as T-Mobile and Verizon are left embarrassed
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
Phone as slim as the S25 Ultra but with a 10,000 mAh battery coming next year
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
T-Mobile 5G users should expect a richer experience after rollout of new capability
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
The foldable iPhone will be a slam dunk against the Galaxy Z Fold 7 because of two reasons
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
People browsing Galaxy Z Fold 7 in stores have noticed a problem
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately
T-Mobile explains why your phone hasn't been working lately

Latest News

Apple's foldable iPhone screen sizes are unlikely to blow your mind, new report suggests
Apple's foldable iPhone screen sizes are unlikely to blow your mind, new report suggests
The WH-1000XM4 are a hit at $151 off in Walmart's exclusive promo
The WH-1000XM4 are a hit at $151 off in Walmart's exclusive promo
When is an iPhone 16e not an iPhone 16e?
When is an iPhone 16e not an iPhone 16e?
Liquid Glass returns to iOS 26: toned down, but with its original vision intact
Liquid Glass returns to iOS 26: toned down, but with its original vision intact
Galaxy Z Fold 7 crushes it again, because Samsung listened to feedback
Galaxy Z Fold 7 crushes it again, because Samsung listened to feedback
Apple Watch might finally get an amazing feature to help you with your sleep
Apple Watch might finally get an amazing feature to help you with your sleep
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless