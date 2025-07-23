Samsung’s Project Moohan XR headset is just an experiment
Samsung's XR headset, Project Moohan, isn't intended to become the company's next big thing.
The XR (Extended Reality) headset that Samsung is about to release — dubbed Project Moohan — is apparently just an experiment, and not something long-term. Samsung does not plan on releasing further similar headsets at this time, and Project Moohan will be used to gauge consumer interest in XR.
As with Meta’s Orion smart glasses, the AR glasses that Apple is working on, and Google’s own experiments in this field, Samsung is preparing (translated source) for the future of smartphones. All of these companies are betting on AR smart glasses replacing smartphones in the near future, especially after the advent of modern AI models.
Samsung is apparently only releasing Project Moohan to see whether people even want something like this. If there’s sufficient interest, then the company will more seriously consider investing in the research of AR smart glasses.
There are a lot of factors that will affect consumer demand, however. From the prevalence of immersive content, to the comfort, and the price tag, everything has the potential to turn off a potential customer. At least there shouldn’t be a shortage of apps and content, as the headset will use Google’s new Android XR operating system.
Samsung’s largest reference point for Project Moohan is, naturally, the Apple Vision Pro. Apple’s headset failed to sell particularly well, even in the enterprise sector, due to a really high price tag and a lack of practical use cases.
Meta plans to release a consumer version of the Orion glasses in 2027, and Apple CEO Tim Cook is determined to launch a similar product before it. I fear that, if Project Moohan doesn’t get the attention it needs, Samsung will abandon AR glasses.
And if a player as important as Samsung drops out, then others may follow suit and the XR industry will come screeching to a halt.
Navigating Google Maps in Android XR. | Image credit — Google
Samsung can learn a lot from the Vision Pro for its own headset, like cutting down on redundant tech to keep the price more reasonable. Features like “EyeSight” — the exterior display on Apple’s headset — drove up the cost, and the headset retailed at $3,499. Even the most diehard VR enthusiasts had a hard time stomaching that price.
