Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung already working to bring One UI 4.1 update to its flagships in February

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung already working to bring One UI 4.1 update to its flagships in February
Samsung recently rolled out Android 12-based One UI 4.0 update to its flagships, but the next Galaxy S top tier phone is supposed to ship with an even newer version of One UI. Rumor has it that Samsung Galaxy S22 will be announced early next year with Android 12-based One UI 4.1.

While there’s a high chance that the Galaxy S22 will be the first Samsung smartphone to run One UI 4.1, that won’t last too long since the South Korean company is already working on the Android 12-based One UI 4.1 update for other flagships.

According to a new report, Samsung plans to launch the new One UI 4.1 update in February. Apparently, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 and Note 20 series flagships will be the first to receive the update when it launches in February.

The Galaxy S20, Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and other flagship and mid-range Samsung smartphone will be next, followed by some of the high- and mid-end Galaxy Tab tablets. This piece of information comes directly from a Samsung rep, although it only applies to devices in South Korea.

Still, based on previous history, we know these updates won’t remain exclusive to Samsung’s home turf for too long, so we expect One UI 4.1 update to hit other regions in a matter of days, not weeks.

