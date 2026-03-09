Amazon has unexpectedly knocked Apple's AirPods Pro 3 back down to this irresistible price
Probably the best wireless earbuds for iPhone users are surprisingly affordable once again... for a presumably limited time.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These certainly look familiar, but they're also clearly better than all other Apple-made earbuds. | Image by PhoneArena
While you can never really anticipate when a retailer like Amazon will reduce the list price of a super-popular product like the AirPods Pro 3, I've devised a system of sorts over my years of professional bargain-hunting work here at PhoneArena that very rarely misses a good mobile tech deal once it goes live.
Basically, what I do is manually search for every gadget that might pique your interest on the e-commerce platform (as well as others like it) every Sunday and Monday morning, when the best offers tend to enter the scene. That sounds like a pretty gargantuan effort (because it is), but occasionally, Amazon will even catch me off guard with a random deal that pops out of nowhere at a different moment.
Case in point, the AirPods Pro 3's latest $50 discount, which was definitely not available either on Sunday or Monday morning, but it is now... for an undoubtedly limited time only. Although these are Apple's newest ultra-high-end buds, and they're just a few months old, you might be surprised to find out that you're not looking at a totally unprecedented promotion here.
In fact, these Apple H2-powered beasts with state-of-the-art Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound technology, and built-in heart rate monitoring have been marked down by 50 bucks from a regular price of $249 a couple of times before, including a little over a month ago. And Verizon (of all retailers) even sold the AirPods Pro 3 at a heftier discount at one point, although that was clearly a fluke unlikely to repeat itself anytime soon.
For their size, the AirPods Pro 3 are almost shockingly powerful. | Image by PhoneArena
Today's $50 price cut is definitely nothing to sneeze at, and that's made abundantly clear by the list price and lack of discounts so far of Samsung's similarly impressive Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.
In addition to all the above features, a few of the other impressive things about the AirPods Pro 3 include the "world's best in-ear active noise cancellation" (at least according to Apple), a battery life of up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time (with ANC enabled at all times), Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection technologies that are perhaps much more "important" than the overall sound quality, and last but not least, Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation functionality.
Are these the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in (early) 2026? If you're an iPhone user, I definitely think so, and I dare you to find me a better value proposition on the market right now.
