Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
Last chance
Last chance to pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra and save up to $930 at Samsung

Amazon has unexpectedly knocked Apple's AirPods Pro 3 back down to this irresistible price

Probably the best wireless earbuds for iPhone users are surprisingly affordable once again... for a presumably limited time.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Accessories Apple Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple AirPods Pro 3
These certainly look familiar, but they're also clearly better than all other Apple-made earbuds. | Image by PhoneArena

While you can never really anticipate when a retailer like Amazon will reduce the list price of a super-popular product like the AirPods Pro 3, I've devised a system of sorts over my years of professional bargain-hunting work here at PhoneArena that very rarely misses a good mobile tech deal once it goes live.

Basically, what I do is manually search for every gadget that might pique your interest on the e-commerce platform (as well as others like it) every Sunday and Monday morning, when the best offers tend to enter the scene. That sounds like a pretty gargantuan effort (because it is), but occasionally, Amazon will even catch me off guard with a random deal that pops out of nowhere at a different moment.

Apple AirPods Pro 3

$50 off (20%)
True Wireless Earbuds with World-Class Active Noise Cancellation, Apple H2 Chip, Adaptive Audio, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Live Translation, Heart Rate Sensing, Hearing Aid, USB-C MagSafe Charging Case, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, IP57 Water and Dust Resistance, White
Buy at Amazon

Case in point, the AirPods Pro 3's latest $50 discount, which was definitely not available either on Sunday or Monday morning, but it is now... for an undoubtedly limited time only. Although these are Apple's newest ultra-high-end buds, and they're just a few months old, you might be surprised to find out that you're not looking at a totally unprecedented promotion here.

Recommended For You

In fact, these Apple H2-powered beasts with state-of-the-art Spatial Audio, High-Fidelity Sound technology, and built-in heart rate monitoring have been marked down by 50 bucks from a regular price of $249 a couple of times before, including a little over a month ago. And Verizon (of all retailers) even sold the AirPods Pro 3 at a heftier discount at one point, although that was clearly a fluke unlikely to repeat itself anytime soon.


Today's $50 price cut is definitely nothing to sneeze at, and that's made abundantly clear by the list price and lack of discounts so far of Samsung's similarly impressive Galaxy Buds 4 Pro.

In addition to all the above features, a few of the other impressive things about the AirPods Pro 3 include the "world's best in-ear active noise cancellation" (at least according to Apple), a battery life of up to 8 hours of uninterrupted listening time (with ANC enabled at all times), Hearing Test, Hearing Aid, and Hearing Protection technologies that are perhaps much more "important" than the overall sound quality, and last but not least, Apple Intelligence-powered Live Translation functionality.

Are these the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in (early) 2026? If you're an iPhone user, I definitely think so, and I dare you to find me a better value proposition on the market right now.

Grab Mint's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo!

$10 /mo
$15
$5 off (33%)
Right now, you can take advantage of Mint Mobile's 5GB 3-month data plan at a solid discount. This 'last chance' promo lets you save $5/mo on the plan, making it simply too good to resist for those looking for a reliable and affordable service.
Buy at Mint Mobile
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15881 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

The best Android browser gets a new name
The best Android browser gets a new name
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Fantastic Google Messages feature is now being tested on the app
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
Google's five-month-old Pixel Watch 4 may finally be worth your money at this lower-than-ever price
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
FCC may force AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon to make a change customers have been yearning for
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Is there a dark reason why T-Mobile will no longer reveal new postpaid phone adds each quarter?
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison

Latest News

Super-early Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak provides ultra-clear look at Google's next big foldable
Super-early Pixel 11 Pro Fold leak provides ultra-clear look at Google's next big foldable
Amazon has unexpectedly knocked Apple's AirPods Pro 3 back down to this irresistible price
Amazon has unexpectedly knocked Apple's AirPods Pro 3 back down to this irresistible price
Can the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display cause headaches? Some say the S20 Ultra is easier on the eyes
Can the Galaxy S26 Ultra's display cause headaches? Some say the S20 Ultra is easier on the eyes
Save big on the Galaxy S26 lineup with these last-chance pre-order offers
Save big on the Galaxy S26 lineup with these last-chance pre-order offers
Fresh leak brings more good news about the next OnePlus flagship
Fresh leak brings more good news about the next OnePlus flagship
Vivo X300 Ultra teardown: meet and greet the monster's cameras
Vivo X300 Ultra teardown: meet and greet the monster's cameras
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless