Samsung could make your Galaxy photos brighter soon… but the hidden catch could annoy you
Samsung’s new watermark feature ties photo style to permanent camera info.
Samsung’s Galaxy phones' cameras already let you slap a watermark on your photos – thanks to One UI 5.0, you can add the device name and timestamp at the bottom of your shots. But now it looks like the South Korean tech giant is ready to get a bit more creative.
With One UI 8, the company is reportedly adding two new watermark styles. And they even tweak the image itself, making photos brighter and more vibrant with a new Vivid tuning.
Unlike the old watermark that just tells you the device and time, the new one adds a white frame and shows camera info like shutter speed, ISO, and aperture. Plus, there are separate styles for portrait and landscape shots.
That said, unlike Vivo or Xiaomi, for example, the artistic watermark on Samsung phones will apparently only work with the Vivid filter – you won’t be able to use it in normal camera mode.
Honestly, I hope Samsung eventually separates the two, because I think way more people would care about controlling the color profile than just adding a fancy stamp.
These new watermark styles are expected to debut on the Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. No word yet on when (or if) they’ll make it to other devices, though One UI 8.5 next year could expand the rollout.
Bottom line: Samsung is making it a bit more fun to show off your shots while also giving you a little boost in brightness and vibrancy – just don’t expect to use the artistic watermark everywhere… at least for now.
There are separate styles for portraits and landscapes. | Image credit – Ice Universe
These new styles are clearly inspired by what some Chinese brands like Oppo, Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi have been doing. Their phones, however, often use watermarks to flex partnerships with Leica, Zeiss or Hasselblad, too.
That said, unlike Vivo or Xiaomi, for example, the artistic watermark on Samsung phones will apparently only work with the Vivid filter – you won’t be able to use it in normal camera mode.
Honestly, I hope Samsung eventually separates the two, because I think way more people would care about controlling the color profile than just adding a fancy stamp.
