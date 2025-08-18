$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Samsung could make your Galaxy photos brighter soon… but the hidden catch could annoy you

Samsung’s new watermark feature ties photo style to permanent camera info.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Galaxy S Series Galaxy Z Series One UI
A photo of the Galaxy S25 Ultra back with a focus on the camera system.
Samsung’s Galaxy phones' cameras already let you slap a watermark on your photos – thanks to One UI 5.0, you can add the device name and timestamp at the bottom of your shots. But now it looks like the South Korean tech giant is ready to get a bit more creative.

With One UI 8, the company is reportedly adding two new watermark styles. And they even tweak the image itself, making photos brighter and more vibrant with a new Vivid tuning.


Unlike the old watermark that just tells you the device and time, the new one adds a white frame and shows camera info like shutter speed, ISO, and aperture. Plus, there are separate styles for portrait and landscape shots.

There are separate styles for portraits and landscapes. | Image credit – Ice Universe

These new styles are clearly inspired by what some Chinese brands like Oppo, Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi have been doing. Their phones, however, often use watermarks to flex partnerships with Leica, Zeiss or Hasselblad, too. 

That said, unlike Vivo or Xiaomi, for example, the artistic watermark on Samsung phones will apparently only work with the Vivid filter – you won’t be able to use it in normal camera mode.

Would you actually use Samsung’s new artistic watermark feature?

Vote View Result


Honestly, I hope Samsung eventually separates the two, because I think way more people would care about controlling the color profile than just adding a fancy stamp.

These new watermark styles are expected to debut on the Galaxy S25 series and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. No word yet on when (or if) they’ll make it to other devices, though One UI 8.5 next year could expand the rollout.

Bottom line: Samsung is making it a bit more fun to show off your shots while also giving you a little boost in brightness and vibrancy – just don’t expect to use the artistic watermark everywhere… at least for now.

Recommended Stories

Samsung could make your Galaxy photos brighter soon… but the hidden catch could annoy you
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 6

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
And just like that, T-Mobile releases an AI-powered phone and tablet
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless