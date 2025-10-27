Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
New report offers early insight into the design of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 17e

The iPhone 17e display is catching up to the rest of Apple's lineup, even if it's not in the way we want.

Apple iPhone iPhone 18
Person holding a smartphone showing its lock screen.
After reporting on a potential camera overhaul coming to the iPhone 18 Pro, reliable tipster Digital Chat Station is now back with more details about next year's iPhones — this time about their design.

According to the leaker, Apple’s 2026 flagship will retain the same rear camera layout introduced on the iPhone 17 Pro, while the more affordable iPhone 17e will gain a Dynamic Island but keep a 60Hz display.

A familiar design for the iPhone 18 Pro



Digital Chat Station claims that the iPhone 18 Pro will feature the same full-width camera plateau as this year’s Pro models. That means the rectangular glass strip housing the three-lens setup is sticking around, at least for another year.

The leaker also adds that Apple might tweak the transparent section below the plateau, giving it a slightly altered finish. Of course, we will also get the usual new color options that accompany each generation.

This matches the incremental design updates we’ve seen over the last few years, and it is what we expected given that the company tends to stick to big design changes (like the camera plateau), despite the amount of backlash they may get from the public.

Do you like Apple’s new camera plateau design?

Vote View Result

iPhone 17e: No more notch


The leaker also mentioned Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17e, which we expect to launch earlier in 2026. The model will reportedly upgrade from a notch to a Dynamic Island, giving it a more modern look in line with the rest of the lineup. However, Digital Chat Station notes the phone will still be limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, suggesting that Apple’s smoother ProMotion display tech will remain exclusive to higher-end models for now.

The truth is that we probably won't see a higher display refresh rate on Apple's new budget iPhones for quite a while. It took the company ages to introduce that upgrade to its base iPhone model, so it would be a surprise if we saw it anytime soon on a cheaper model.

Is the camera plateau divisive?



When Apple announced the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max my first reaction was of disgust and cringe. I've wanted to see something different from the company when it came to the iPhone's design for years, but the "camera plateau" was not exactly what I had imagined.

Weirdly, the more I saw it the more it started to grow on me. It reminds me of the Apple Watch Ultra, in a way. In part, that was because of the new Cosmic Orange color options (which turned out to be a bit of a disaster), but also because it had a more rugged look to it.

The Pro iPhones now not only truly serve their purpose, but they also look more "professional." Too bad they are not durable enough to handle the type of use a professional would inflict on them.

Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless