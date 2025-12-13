Samsung’s $400 phones are falling behind, and the Galaxy A37 is its chance to fix that

Galaxy A36

CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 1019 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 1163 Nothing Phone(3a) 1174 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 2915 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 3487 Nothing Phone(3a) 3337

GPU Performance:

3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 914 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 930 Nothing Phone(3a) 1060 3DMark Extreme(Low) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy A36 5G 909 Samsung Galaxy A55 5G 916 Nothing Phone(3a) 1055

Galaxy A37

In other words, a healthy jump, but not one that will realistically make the A37 feel that much different from its predecessor.I’d be much more interested to see how awith a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 would perform, which is what the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro are rocking. Of course, Samsung can splurge a little extra and even go for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, which adds 7% better CPU and GPU performance.