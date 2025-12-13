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Samsung’s $400 phones are falling behind, and the Galaxy A37 is its chance to fix that

A few overdue upgrades could put Samsung back in control of the segment.

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This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Samsung Galaxy A36 back design held in hand
Samsung is dangerously close to dominating the mid-range phone market, which is what makes the Galaxy A series so frustrating to me.

The company already has the scale, the software support, the displays, and the brand recognition. All that’s missing is a little more ambition. The Galaxy A36 isn't bad, but it feels conservative in a segment where Samsung could easily be the undisputed leader.

The upcoming Galaxy A37 is a chance to fix that. All Samsung needs to do is tighten a few weak spots that have held this series back for years.

The A37 already has one huge win: a much faster chipset



The Galaxy A36’s biggest weakness wasn’t battery life or display quality — it was performance. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 struggled with UI fluidity, multitasking, and even basic animations aging poorly over time. The rumored upgrade to the Exynos 1480 should help, but it’s important to set realistic expectations.

Based on our benchmark data from the A55, the Exynos 1480 is roughly 14% faster in single-core (1163 vs 1019) and 20% faster in multi-core (3487 vs 2915). As for the GPU performance, it’s basically identical (930 vs 914 in 3DMark High).

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CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G1019
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G1163
Nothing Phone(3a)1174
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G2915
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G3487
Nothing Phone(3a)3337
View all


In other words, a healthy jump, but not one that will realistically make the A37 feel that much different from its predecessor.

GPU Performance:

3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G914
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G930
Nothing Phone(3a)1060
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G909
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G916
Nothing Phone(3a)1055
View all


I’d be much more interested to see how a Galaxy A37 with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 would perform, which is what the Nothing Phone (3a) and (3a) Pro are rocking. Of course, Samsung can splurge a little extra and even go for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, which adds 7% better CPU and GPU performance.

A metal frame is overdue, and could elevate this series



The A36 looks nice, but it still feels cheap because of the plastic frame, especially when you hold the A56 or the Pixel 9a in your other hand. Samsung could easily make the A37 more attractive by using aluminum instead of plastic.

The rest of the design I’d argue is pretty good, though. The phone looks very similar to Samsung’s flagship models, which helps with its desirability. I also appreciate that Samsung includes an IP 67 certification, and the fact that it has shifted to more neutral colors than bright, saturated ones that used to be associated with more affordable phones.

No more macro!



Samsung is reportedly sticking with the same camera setup that it’s now used for years on the A3x series. I’m okay with the 50 MP main and 8 MP ultra-wide cameras — they do a decent job as long as you are not recording video.

But while I can excuse the poor video quality at this price point, I cannot excuse using the cheap tactic of adding a useless 5 MP macro camera instead of a useful telephoto one. Nothing could do it with the CMF Phone 2 Pro, so why can’t Samsung with the Galaxy A36?

And the A36 had two more issues Samsung needed to fix: the main camera skewed warm and often oversharpened images, and the ultra-wide was inconsistent and had poor dynamic range.

But if I had to pick a camera upgrade, I’d gladly sacrifice the pointless 5 MP macro for a dedicated telephoto camera. Sadly, I think Samsung is determined to keep the macro alive for yet another year.

Battery life is decent, but we want more in 2026


The Galaxy A36 delivered decent battery life. It is enough to get most people through a day, but it definitely doesn’t stand out compared to other phones we have tested at this price point:

Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
vivo V60
6500 mAh
 9h 2min 23h 55min 10h 39min 14h 7min
Xiaomi Poco F7
6500 mAh
 7h 11min 16h 44min 12h 29min 4h 30min
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro
5500 mAh
 7h 9min 14h 26min 12h 15min 8h 18min
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
5000 mAh
 6h 26min 16h 53min 8h 0min 9h 8min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
vivo V60
6500 mAh
 1h 2min N/A 50% N/A
Xiaomi Poco F7
6500 mAh
 0h 42min N/A 75% N/A
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro
5500 mAh
 1h 10min N/A 48% N/A
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G
5000 mAh
 1h 15min N/A 55% N/A
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


For example, we estimated the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F7 at around 7 hours and 10 minutes, while the Vivo V60 got around 9 hours. If Samsung wants its mid-range phone to be a true gateway to its ecosystem, the Galaxy A37 really has to up its game in the battery life department.

For starters, while a 5,000 mAh battery used to be considered big, the new norm has gone up in the last few years. Phones are getting batteries with 5,500 mAh capacities and higher, and this is the best way to significantly improve a phone’s battery life.

The A37 could be the mid-range value king if Samsung really wants it to be


We still don’t have much information on the Galaxy A37, which leaves a lot of room for hope. Samsung has been incrementally updating its more affordable mid-ranger for years now, but this series could easily dominate the $400 price segment if only Samsung:

  • Replaces the macro camera with a telephoto one
  • Eliminates the stutter and laggy user experience
  • Improved the battery life by at least 30 minutes, or preferably an hour
  • Got rid of the plastic frame

Besides the plastic frame, all of the above changes would undoubtedly make the Galaxy A37 the best budget phone for 2026, especially considering the outstanding display this series is already rocking and the incredible software support Samsung offers at this price point.

Then the Galaxy A37 can be a king — so good that it might even make pricier phones like the upcoming Pixel 10a sweat a little.

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Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

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