Four years later the iPhone 6 Plus started bending when placed in a tight front pocket which brought on #bendgate . In 2017, it was discovered that Apple had quietly included in an iOS update something that allowed the company to secretly throttle the CPU in iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models with weak batteries. These phones would shut down doing processor-intensive tasks because of the weak and older cells. Apple later apologized and offered impacted users a huge discount on a battery replacement for their iPhone model.





Steve Jobs ' "you're holding it wrong" admonishment of iPhone 4 users still is remembered today? Apple practically brought it back with #scratchgate by telling consumers who saw scratches on iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max , and iPhone Air units on display in Apple Stores that Remember when we said that' "you're holding it wrong" admonishment of iPhone 4 users still is remembered today? Apple practically brought it back with #scratchgate by telling consumers who saw scratches onPro,, andunits on display in Apple Stores that what they saw were not scratches at all . Instead, the company claimed that what looked like scratches on the finish were actually the transfer of material from old and worn MagSafe risers used to display these phones at Apple Stores.

iPhone 17 Pro unit changed colors. This new issue, dubbed #colorgate, was seconded by a Redditor with the user name DakAttack316 who has photos showing that As if this story wasn't strange enough, it now gets stranger. A TikTok video has gone viral supposedly showing that anDakAttack316 who has photos showing that his Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max has turned Rose Gold . The device owner says that this is not Photoshop or AI magic. Some have jokingly called it the Fire Red Charizard Edition after the powerful OG Pokémon.





, says that while there is no definitive explanation for #colorgate, some possibilities include UV damage or Oxidation. Regardless of the cause of the problem, the existence of it can end up costing some iPhone 17 Pro users some money when time comes to trade in their devices. Elliot says, "This could lead to the iPhone 17 Pro holding the least value by the time the Lee Elliot, the Chief Product Officer at electronics recycling website Compare and Recycle , says that while there is no definitive explanation for #colorgate, some possibilities include UV damage or Oxidation. Regardless of the cause of the problem, the existence of it can end up costing somePro users some money when time comes to trade in their devices. Elliot says, "This could lead to thePro holding the least value by the time the iPhone 18 series arrive on the market and valued significantly lower when traded in."

He goes on to say exactly how much money an iPhone 17 Pro might cost you in a trade-in thanks to #scratchgate and #colorgate. Elliot writes, ""iPhone trade-in values are heavily influenced by the condition of a device. Phones are graded based on cosmetic appearance, with scratches, scuffs, or other physical damage such as discoloration playing a key role. Even minimal discoloration can still result in a lower grading, which means a reduced trade-in offer."





He states that with the scratches and color changes to the body could take place over time. But these issues appearing so soon after buying a phone are what he calls "alarming." He says that if the problem is Oxidation, the minerals on users' fingers will expose the iPhone to worse problems and could lead these units to be devalued when trade-in time comes.





Elliot has some recommendations for iPhone 17 Pro owners. He says, ""To try [and] protect your new iPhone from inevitable damage, consider cases that have a raised lip that overlaps and extends slightly into the bezel of the screen but not too obstructive for interaction with the screen. Similarly, pay attention to cases that also cover the entire camera plateau protecting the curves and edges."

