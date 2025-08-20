Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

A real iPhone 17 Pro has been spotted: confirming both good and bad news for you

We've got our first look at a real, complete, iPhone 17 Pro, and it confirms both good and bad news for Apple fans.

Apple iPhone
Leaked photo of a real iPhone 17 Pro undergoing stress testing
A real model of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro has been spotted, and a picture of it has leaked online. The image confirms both good and bad news, depending on how you see it, and leaves absolutely no doubt about what Apple’s newest flagship phones will look like this year.



This is a prototype of the iPhone 17 Pro undergoing stress testing, hence the massive cracks across its back. The specific test being conducted here lets manufacturers study how a device fares after a drop.

From the image, the bad news seems to be that the new redesign is basically set in stone. While I personally think that the iPhone 17 Pro looks great, there is a significant number of people who think otherwise.

Do you like the iPhone 17 Pro redesign?

Vote View Result


I will admit, the phone shown here looks slightly less appealing than some renders. It’s too late for this prototype to not be the final form of the iPhone, but I’m hoping that the comically large cameras — when compared to the island — look different on the final product.

Renders make the iPhone 17 Pro look a lot more refined. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital - A real iPhone 17 Pro has been spotted: confirming both good and bad news for you
Renders make the iPhone 17 Pro look a lot more refined. | Image credit — Setsuna Digital


However, there’s also some good news here for everyone interested in getting the iPhone 17 Pro. If the redesign is all but confirmed, then so are the myriad of hardware upgrades that Apple is reportedly introducing this year.

For starters, all iPhone 17 models are getting LTPO 120 Hz panels, or “ProMotion” displays, as Apple calls them. The only iPhone 17 model with a 60 Hz display will likely be the iPhone 17e next year.

Second, either all or almost all of the iPhone 17 models are going to be equipped with 12 GB of RAM. Supply chain shortages may force Apple to keep the base iPhone 17 model at 8 GB of RAM, but all of the other models have various reports confirming their RAM upgrade.

A recent invitation to an Apple event scheduled for September turned out to be a fake. However, the new phones are still very likely coming out next month. It’ll be the last time that each flagship iPhone model is released together during one event, if rumors about Apple’s new release schedule are accurate.

