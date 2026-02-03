Amazon launches a surprise Galaxy Tab S10+ sale, saving you a huge 30%
Amazon is the only retailer giving you $340 off this high-class device — don't miss it!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Galaxy Tab S10+ with 512GB of storage for 30% off.Wouldn't it be great if you could grab one of the most powerful Galaxy tablets at a seriously big discount? Well, now you can. Likely for a very limited time (I think we might be talking hours here), you can get the
Let's break this down. Normally, this Samsung device costs about $1,120 in its larger storage configuration, and you can now grab it for just under $780. That's an exceptional deal, which saves you $340.
While the device was even cheaper (down by over $450) during Black Friday, you won't find a bigger price cut at Best Buy or Walmart right now. Only the Samsung Store beats Amazon's epic promo, letting you save up to $500. The bad news? You'd have to trade in an eligible device to unlock the maximum $500 price cut. Otherwise, you're getting just $220 off.
With a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip under the hood, the device offers plenty of power for daily use. Don't think just browsing and streaming here: it can run some heavy gaming titles without breaking a sweat.
Since this isn't the latest Android tablet from Samsung, you're not getting Android 16 out of the gate. It ships with Android 14 instead. The good news is you can expect regular OS and security updates for seven years (until 2031).
To me, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is the perfect tablet. It's not huge and uncomfortable to hold like the Tab S Ultra models, nor too tiny for binge-watching sessions. And let's not forget the superb performance. Plus, at 30% off, it's an unbelievably good bargain. Act fast and save before it's too late.
Let's break this down. Normally, this Samsung device costs about $1,120 in its larger storage configuration, and you can now grab it for just under $780. That's an exceptional deal, which saves you $340.
While the device was even cheaper (down by over $450) during Black Friday, you won't find a bigger price cut at Best Buy or Walmart right now. Only the Samsung Store beats Amazon's epic promo, letting you save up to $500. The bad news? You'd have to trade in an eligible device to unlock the maximum $500 price cut. Otherwise, you're getting just $220 off.
The Tab S10+ has a lot to offer, too. It comes with a fantastic 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, supports an adaptive refresh rate, and gets comfortably bright. And while it looks identical to its predecessor, this model delivers much better performance.
Recommended For You
Since this isn't the latest Android tablet from Samsung, you're not getting Android 16 out of the gate. It ships with Android 14 instead. The good news is you can expect regular OS and security updates for seven years (until 2031).
To me, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is the perfect tablet. It's not huge and uncomfortable to hold like the Tab S Ultra models, nor too tiny for binge-watching sessions. And let's not forget the superb performance. Plus, at 30% off, it's an unbelievably good bargain. Act fast and save before it's too late.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
03 Feb, 2026Amazon launches a surprise Galaxy Tab S10+ sale, saving you a huge 30%
28 Jan, 2026Walmart's best-selling Galaxy Tab A11+ promo is still up for grabs
24 Jan, 2026At $200 off, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is way harder to pass up
20 Jan, 2026Budget Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is now an even easier buy
16 Jan, 2026Now 47% off, the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ plunges under $320
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: