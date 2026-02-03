Amazon launches a surprise Galaxy Tab S10+ sale, saving you a huge 30%

Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Wouldn't it be great if you could grab one of the most powerful Galaxy tablets at a seriously big discount? Well, now you can. Likely for a very limited time (I think we might be talking hours here), you can get the Galaxy Tab S10+ with 512GB of storage for 30% off. 

Grab the Galaxy Tab S10+ for 30% off

$340 off (30%)
Right now, Amazon is letting you save a whopping 30% on the Galaxy Tab S10+. The promo is only available on the 512GB model in Moonstone Gray. I don't think it will last long, so act fast if you want to save big.
Buy at Amazon

Up to $500 off the Tab S10+ with a trade-in

$619 99
$1119 99
$500 off (45%)
In case you have an older tablet in new condition that you no longer need, consider the Samsung Store offer. Right now, this retailer is offering up to $500 off the premium tablet with eligible device trade-ins.
Buy at Samsung


Let's break this down. Normally, this Samsung device costs about $1,120 in its larger storage configuration, and you can now grab it for just under $780. That's an exceptional deal, which saves you $340. 

While the device was even cheaper (down by over $450) during Black Friday, you won't find a bigger price cut at Best Buy or Walmart right now. Only the Samsung Store beats Amazon's epic promo, letting you save up to $500. The bad news? You'd have to trade in an eligible device to unlock the maximum $500 price cut. Otherwise, you're getting just $220 off.

The Tab S10+ has a lot to offer, too. It comes with a fantastic 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, supports an adaptive refresh rate, and gets comfortably bright. And while it looks identical to its predecessor, this model delivers much better performance.

With a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip under the hood, the device offers plenty of power for daily use. Don't think just browsing and streaming here: it can run some heavy gaming titles without breaking a sweat. 

Since this isn't the latest Android tablet from Samsung, you're not getting Android 16 out of the gate. It ships with Android 14 instead. The good news is you can expect regular OS and security updates for seven years (until 2031). 

To me, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is the perfect tablet. It's not huge and uncomfortable to hold like the Tab S Ultra models, nor too tiny for binge-watching sessions. And let's not forget the superb performance. Plus, at 30% off, it's an unbelievably good bargain. Act fast and save before it's too late.

