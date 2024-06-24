Motorola Razr Plus (2024) camera: Upgrades incoming

The Motorola Razr Plus has grown a lot as a product, and the new cameras that are rumored to come with this year's version of the phone will likely make it an even more worthwhile purchase that it was last year. Let's check out the details!

Razr Plus (2024) camera upgrades

New main camera





and is replacing it with a 50MP one on the new Razr Plus this year. If it is anything like the 50MP main camera on the company's flagship Edge 50 Ultra we are in for a treat, as that camera is able to produce some stellar image quality and accurate colors. Motorola is ditching the 13MP main camera featured on the Razr Plus (2023) and is replacing it with a 50MP one on the newthis year. If it is anything like the 50MP main camera on the company's flagship Edge 50 Ultra we are in for a treat, as that camera is able to produce some stellar image quality and accurate colors.

Bye-bye ultra-wide and hello telephoto





Yes, you read that right: the Razr Plus (2024) will no longer have an ultra-wide camera but a 50MP 2X telephoto snapper instead! Some might not like this change, but it seems that, according to Motorola, it is what buyers want more nowadays, which is a statement we would also lean towards.





While the new 50MP telephoto camera on the Razr Plus (2024) will have only 2X optical zoom, we fully expect it to have pretty good sensor crop that achieves even higher zoom levels without losing visible amount of image quality and sharpness. What's more, 2X is kind of regarded as the go-to method to take portrait photos, so there's that.

The aid of AI





When it released its latest non-foldable Edge 50 series, Motorola mainly used AI to improve the image quality and throw in neat camera features. Those features included a Photo Enhancement Engine and Shot Optimization, which should also come with the Razr Plus (2024).



