Motorola Razr Plus (2024) camera: Upgrades incoming
Up Next:
Motorola will soon announce its latest Razr foldable phones, and the more premium Razr Plus (2024) is said to come with some exciting camera upgrades. We are talking brand new camera sensors and a surprising decision Motorola took for the secondary camera.
The Motorola Razr Plus has grown a lot as a product, and the new cameras that are rumored to come with this year's version of the phone will likely make it an even more worthwhile purchase that it was last year. Let's check out the details!
Razr Plus (2024) camera upgrades
New main camera
Motorola is ditching the 13MP main camera featured on the Razr Plus (2023) and is replacing it with a 50MP one on the new Razr Plus this year. If it is anything like the 50MP main camera on the company's flagship Edge 50 Ultra we are in for a treat, as that camera is able to produce some stellar image quality and accurate colors.
Bye-bye ultra-wide and hello telephoto
Yes, you read that right: the Razr Plus (2024) will no longer have an ultra-wide camera but a 50MP 2X telephoto snapper instead! Some might not like this change, but it seems that, according to Motorola, it is what buyers want more nowadays, which is a statement we would also lean towards.
While the new 50MP telephoto camera on the Razr Plus (2024) will have only 2X optical zoom, we fully expect it to have pretty good sensor crop that achieves even higher zoom levels without losing visible amount of image quality and sharpness. What's more, 2X is kind of regarded as the go-to method to take portrait photos, so there's that.
The aid of AI
When it released its latest non-foldable Edge 50 series, Motorola mainly used AI to improve the image quality and throw in neat camera features. Those features included a Photo Enhancement Engine and Shot Optimization, which should also come with the Razr Plus (2024).
How many cameras will the Razr Plus (2024) have?
The Razr Plus will have two cameras at the back and one selfie camera. The double camera layout at the back will include a wide and 2X telephoto camera. We don't expect Motorola to introduce a third camera with the Razr Plus (2024).
How many megapixels will the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) cameras have?
Here are all of the cameras on the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) and the megapixels they come with:
- Main (wide-angle): 50MP
- Telephoto: 50MP
- Inner display selfie camera: 32MP
Motorola Razr Plus (2024) expected camera specs
Here's an overview of the expected camera specs for the Razr Plus (2024):
- Main (wide) camera—50 MP, PDAF, optical image stabilization (OIS)
- Telephoto camera—50 MP, 2X optical zoom, PDAF, optical image stabilization (OIS)
- Selfie camera—10 MP, f/2.4, 0.7µm pixel size
In other words, we expect to see two 50MP cameras at the back, both of which with optical image stabilization. Just how good that stabilization will be remains to be seen, but we are hoping something in the ballpark of Motorola's Edge 50 Ultra that got released outside the US.
You can also check out our full Motorola Razr Plus (2024) specs page for more detailed information about the phone.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: