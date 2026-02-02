Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

High-end Razr Ultra hits its lowest price ever at an unprecedented $700 off

You don't need a trade-in to save $700 on this premium flip phone!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
A person holds an unfolded Razr Ultra with one hand.
View now at Motorola
Remember when Motorola slashed $500 off its foldable beast with 1TB of storage and paired it with two freebies? This was one of my favorite Razr Ultra deals of 2025. But now, the official store is making things even more exciting for flip phone fans. 

Believe it or not, you can now score $700 off the same buffed-up 1TB variant. I'm talking a straight-up discount too — no trade-in or anything else required. On top of that, you're getting a free pair of the Moto Buds+ at no extra cost, making this sale even harder to pass up. 

Razr Ultra: now $700 off + gift!

$799 99
$1499 99
$700 off (47%)
Motorola just made its Razr Ultra cheaper than ever before. Right now, you can get the flip phone at $700 off its original price. You don't have to provide a trade-in to get the discount, but you can always spare an old device in good condition if you want to save even more. The phone ships with a free pair of the Moto Buds+.
Buy at Motorola


In case you're wondering, this is the first time Motorola has brought the Android phone to such a low price. And let me tell you right here, the Razr Ultra delivers amazing value at its current price of just $799.99.

To begin with, it boasts a stunning 4-inch OLED cover display and a 7-inch main display. As shown in our Razr Ultra review, the screen gets quite bright. The cover panel is incredibly user-friendly. It can load mini versions of multiple apps, which is always appreciated. 

Recommended For You

Things look just as exciting on the performance front. With Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood and 16GB RAM, this flip phone delivers crazy-good performance. Whether it's daily browsing through social media or running multiple apps at once, this device won't slow down. 

A true flagship option, the Razr Ultra won't let you down with its camera capabilities. Granted, it captures slightly more vibrant colors than the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but detail is spot-on and the dynamic range is excellent as well. 

However you look at it, the Motorola Razr (2025) is an impressive phone. Available at its lowest price and bundled with free Moto Buds+, it's also one of the best flip phone deals available right now. Hurry up and save big at the Motorola Store because this promo certainly won't last long.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15702 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Tab S11 plunges at Amazon, making it an 11-inch must-have
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless