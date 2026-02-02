High-end Razr Ultra hits its lowest price ever at an unprecedented $700 off
You don't need a trade-in to save $700 on this premium flip phone!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Razr Ultra deals of 2025. But now, the official store is making things even more exciting for flip phone fans.Remember when Motorola slashed $500 off its foldable beast with 1TB of storage and paired it with two freebies? This was one of my favorite
Believe it or not, you can now score $700 off the same buffed-up 1TB variant. I'm talking a straight-up discount too — no trade-in or anything else required. On top of that, you're getting a free pair of the Moto Buds+ at no extra cost, making this sale even harder to pass up.
In case you're wondering, this is the first time Motorola has brought the Android phone to such a low price. And let me tell you right here, the Razr Ultra delivers amazing value at its current price of just $799.99.
To begin with, it boasts a stunning 4-inch OLED cover display and a 7-inch main display. As shown in our Razr Ultra review, the screen gets quite bright. The cover panel is incredibly user-friendly. It can load mini versions of multiple apps, which is always appreciated.
A true flagship option, the Razr Ultra won't let you down with its camera capabilities. Granted, it captures slightly more vibrant colors than the Galaxy Z Flip 7, but detail is spot-on and the dynamic range is excellent as well.
However you look at it, the Motorola Razr (2025) is an impressive phone. Available at its lowest price and bundled with free Moto Buds+, it's also one of the best flip phone deals available right now. Hurry up and save big at the Motorola Store because this promo certainly won't last long.
Things look just as exciting on the performance front. With Snapdragon 8 Elite under the hood and 16GB RAM, this flip phone delivers crazy-good performance. Whether it's daily browsing through social media or running multiple apps at once, this device won't slow down.
