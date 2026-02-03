This 1kwh Anker power station is a must-have at 46% off
Grab one of the best power stations from Anker at an ultra-affordable price.
So, instead of coughing up nearly $800 — about the same price as a Galaxy S25 — you can now grab this Anker unit for just under $430. Now, this isn't the best price I've ever seen, but it's still the first proper discount this year. So, why miss it?
The Solix C1000 Gen 2 packs 1,024Wh capacity and an eye-popping 2,000W output, making it ideal for emergencies. You also get a 3,000W surge, giving you enough potential to run power-hungry appliances during an outage.
What about ports? This model features 10 ports, including five AC outlets, two USB-C ports (140W), and one 15W USB-C. There's also one USB-A and a 12V cigarette lighter socket, allowing you to charge everything from laptops and smartphones to vacuum cleaners and even hair dryers.
Anker included high-class LiFePO4 battery cells with a lifespan of 10 years. In other words, your investment will pay off in time — and that, to me, makes the Solix C1000 Gen 2 worth it even at full price.
Bottom line: this Anker model delivers a lot across the board. If you've been waiting for a serious discount, now's the time to act. Just a heads up: Amazon's 46% markdown won't last much longer, so be quick if you want to save big.
