This 1kwh Anker power station is a must-have at 46% off

Grab one of the best power stations from Anker at an ultra-affordable price.

Blizzard season is here, and winter storms can leave you stranded without electricity. Why risk being left in the dark when there's a way to secure your home's power needs — without spending an arm and a leg? Right now, the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2 is available at 46% off its original price, making it one of the most reliable and budget-friendly 1kWh options you can get at Amazon right now. 

Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2: now 46% off

$370 off (46%)
For a limited time, Amazon is letting you save 46% on the Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2. That brings the 1kWh model to a much more affordable price, making it an absolute must-have for budget-conscious users.
So, instead of coughing up nearly $800 — about the same price as a Galaxy S25 — you can now grab this Anker unit for just under $430. Now, this isn't the best price I've ever seen, but it's still the first proper discount this year. So, why miss it? 

The Solix C1000 Gen 2 packs 1,024Wh capacity and an eye-popping 2,000W output, making it ideal for emergencies. You also get a 3,000W surge, giving you enough potential to run power-hungry appliances during an outage.

What about ports? This model features 10 ports, including five AC outlets, two USB-C ports (140W), and one 15W USB-C. There's also one USB-A and a 12V cigarette lighter socket, allowing you to charge everything from laptops and smartphones to vacuum cleaners and even hair dryers. 

You also get UPS support with switchover times of less than 10ms. That lets you keep sensitive gadgets running during a sudden power outage, preventing equipment damage. Add in the blazing-fast top-up in just 49 minutes and six ways to recharge, and you've got everything you can possibly need. 

Anker included high-class LiFePO4 battery cells with a lifespan of 10 years. In other words, your investment will pay off in time — and that, to me, makes the Solix C1000 Gen 2 worth it even at full price. 

Bottom line: this Anker model delivers a lot across the board. If you've been waiting for a serious discount, now's the time to act. Just a heads up: Amazon's 46% markdown won't last much longer, so be quick if you want to save big.

