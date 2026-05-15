The Motorola Razr Fold is here — pre-order now with big bonuses
Don't waste time and secure your next foldable phone at a solid discount.
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It's finally here, and you can now grab it for less. | Image by Motorola
Are you seeking that large-screen foldable experience? You're no longer limited to the Galaxy Z Fold 7, as Motorola's first-ever book-like foldable device is here. And the official store helps you celebrate its arrival properly.
For a limited time, you can pre-order the Razr Fold with a free Moto Pen Ultra. This freebie saves you $99.99, and on top of it, you get an extended Moto Care service at no additional cost. Although Motorola doesn't specify how much that costs, it's still a great extra.
While the phone sells at its full MSRP of $1,899.99, you can unlock pretty hefty discounts by trading in an eligible phone. For instance, if you have a Galaxy Z Fold 6 in good condition, Motorola unlocks a $347 discount plus an additional $500 bonus. That brings the foldable phone down to $1,052.99, which sounds like a pretty good deal.
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My advice: if you have an older device in good working condition, definitely check out what the Motorola trade-in program has to offer. It accepts various devices from a number of brands, so you may end up getting a pretty impressive discount.
The Razr Fold is a pretty well-rounded device, by the way. It features a massive 8.1-inch OLED display with a smooth 1-120Hz refresh rate, as well as a 6.6-inch cover panel, which hits a maximum refresh rate of up to 165Hz.
The beautiful viewing experience aside, this bad boy should also handle everyday tasks surprisingly well. It's equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, which may not be as powerful as the Elite variant but should deliver enough potential for most users.
Another highlight here is the hefty 6,000mAh battery, which charges at a remarkable 87W. In contrast, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 features a much less exciting 4,400mAh. And yet, Motorola has achieved a slim 4.6mm profile, making the battery size seem even more impressive.
Best of all, unlike all other Motorola devices, including the expensive Razr Ultra (2025), this model comes with seven years of OS and security upgrades.
If you like what the Razr Fold brings to the table, now's your chance to upgrade. Pre-order the device and make sure to check out the trade-in bonuses if you want to save big.
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