Pixel 6 users are now experiencing signal issues

Pixel 6 users are now experiencing signal issues1
Google's latest handsets are now experiencing another problem. Scores of Pixel 6 users took to Reddit and Google Help forums (via Android Police) to report connectivity and signal issues. The problem has affected users in the US, Canada, Australia, and Scotland.
Some have encountered weak signals, while others have complained about losing access to signals completely. Google is yet to comment on the issue and in the meanwhile, a few workarounds have been discovered.
A few people chalked the problem up to the Samsung-made 5123b modem that's inside of the Pixel 6. An analysis had previously shown that Qualcomm's comparable modem has an edge over the Exynos modem.
With so many theories flying around, it's hard to ascertain whether this is a hardware issue or is software-related, but either way, it's not a good look for a phone which arrived with its fair share of problems including a flickering display, ghost dialing, problematic fingerprint reader, and charging issues.