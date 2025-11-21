The first-ever Pixel Buds 2a deal has me seriously excited
Black Friday finally gives Pixel fans like myself a solid Pixel Buds 2a deal!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Black Friday kicks off with some truly epic deals — from tablets and smartwatches to Pixel 10 devices, there’s something for everyone right now! If you’re planning to upgrade to one of the latest Gemini AI-enhanced Android phones, why not match it with a pair of earbuds? I found a solid Pixel Buds 2a deal that you definitely don’t want to miss this holiday shopping season.
I’m talking a 23% discount on these $130 earbuds — that’s $30 in savings. And sure, it might not sound like a huge bargain to some. But here’s the kicker: this is the first Pixel Buds 2a offer that’s ever gone live at Amazon, so it’s pretty special if you ask me.
A solid upgrade over the first-gen Pixel Buds A-Series, these bad boys feature a super comfortable design, just like the more premium Pixel Buds Pro 2. That enables long wear with no ear fatigue, making these a solid pick for budget-conscious commuters.
Speaking of which, the Buds 2a offer active noise cancellation to make your travel time truly your own. While not quite on par with high-end models like the AirPods Pro 3, their ANC still does a pretty adequate job of keeping unwanted noises at bay.
So far, so good — but what about audio quality? Featuring an 11mm dynamic speaker driver, these fellas deliver a consumer-friendly sound right out of the box. Expect deep bass, mostly rich vocals, and overall, pretty decent audio for their price. Not a big fan of low-end? You have several EQ presets to tailor them to your taste, as well as a five-band equalizer.
Couple that with up to seven hours of music per charge, and you’ve got a pretty decent pair of earbuds. And the best part? These bad boys are finally on sale for the first time since launch. Grab a pair in one of two colors and save 23% this Black Friday.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: