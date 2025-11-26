The JBL PartyBox 310 is a must-have party speaker this Black Friday
Don't waste time and save $120 on this powerful party speaker at Amazon!
Bluetooth speaker to get this Black Friday? Well, if you don’t mind getting an extra-large (and ultra-powerful) unit, I’d definitely recommend the JBL PartyBox 310. Right now, this bad boy can be yours for a massive 23% off, bringing it just under $400.Still wondering which portable
And yes — that’s still a high asking price — but it’s still the first time since February that it’s dropped below the $450 mark. If that sounds good enough to you, now’s your chance to score $120 off this big music companion.
But how does it sound? Quite impressive, to be honest. You get super-loud audio right out of the box with deep, powerful bass and a wide soundstage — exactly what you’d expect from a big-sized party speaker. Not happy with how it sounds? No worries; there’s a graphic equalizer in the app to help you tailor its audio to your taste.
So yeah — while I wouldn’t recommend the JBL PartyBox 310 at its standard price of nearly $520, I think it’s more than worth it right now. If you agree with me, now’s definitely the time to act. After all, Black Friday won’t be here forever, right? Save $120 before it’s too late.
There’s a lot to like about this Bluetooth speaker, too. It comes with dual microphone and guitar ports, so the karaoke night follows you wherever you go. Featuring a built-in light show (customizable, by the way), it screams party atmosphere.
Battery life is equally solid, by the way. You can expect as much as 18 hours on a single charge, which doesn’t sound half bad at all. It’s also quite portable despite its big size! The speaker comes with built-in wheels and a retractable handle, so bringing it to your next event shouldn’t be a big problem.
