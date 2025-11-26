The JBL PartyBox 310 is a must-have party speaker this Black Friday

Free Motorola Edge 2024, 2-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Deals Black Friday
Two people rolling the JBL PartyBox 310 in an outdoor setting.
Still wondering which portable Bluetooth speaker to get this Black Friday? Well, if you don’t mind getting an extra-large (and ultra-powerful) unit, I’d definitely recommend the JBL PartyBox 310. Right now, this bad boy can be yours for a massive 23% off, bringing it just under $400.

Grab the JBL PartyBox 310 for $120 off

$120 off (23%)
The JBL PartyBox 310 is a much more affordable choice for music lovers who want to bring the party anywhere they go. Right now, this big music companion is down $120, making it a fantastic pick for many. It comes with a slew of features, too. Don't miss out.
And yes — that’s still a high asking price — but it’s still the first time since February that it’s dropped below the $450 mark. If that sounds good enough to you, now’s your chance to score $120 off this big music companion.

There’s a lot to like about this Bluetooth speaker, too. It comes with dual microphone and guitar ports, so the karaoke night follows you wherever you go. Featuring a built-in light show (customizable, by the way), it screams party atmosphere.

But how does it sound? Quite impressive, to be honest. You get super-loud audio right out of the box with deep, powerful bass and a wide soundstage — exactly what you’d expect from a big-sized party speaker. Not happy with how it sounds? No worries; there’s a graphic equalizer in the app to help you tailor its audio to your taste.

Battery life is equally solid, by the way. You can expect as much as 18 hours on a single charge, which doesn’t sound half bad at all. It’s also quite portable despite its big size! The speaker comes with built-in wheels and a retractable handle, so bringing it to your next event shouldn’t be a big problem.

So yeah — while I wouldn’t recommend the JBL PartyBox 310 at its standard price of nearly $520, I think it’s more than worth it right now. If you agree with me, now’s definitely the time to act. After all, Black Friday won’t be here forever, right? Save $120 before it’s too late.

