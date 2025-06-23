Rare deal slashes the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to their best price
It's been months, but Google’s high-end earbuds are finally back to their lowest price.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Prime Day 2025 is still some time away, but Amazon is already spicing things up for Google fans! The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their lowest price on Amazon and are $50 off their original ~$230 price.
This is a super-rare promo, by the way. In fact, we haven't seen a $50 price cut since Amazon Spring Sale, which was three months ago. Just a heads up—you can only buy the Peony model for $50 off; all other colorways remain at their standard price (for now). Don't miss out and grab your savings before it's too late.
Audio performance is just as splendid as the design. In our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, we've praised the balanced tuning, and for a good reason. Out of the box, they offer silky-smooth highs, punchy but not overwhelming bass, and wide mids. Simply put, these bad boys sound great no matter what you throw at them—and that should be more than enough for most users.
With a battery life of up to eight hours with ANC, the Buds Pro 2 easily beat many of the best earbuds on the market. For context, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro only give you up to six hours of playtime with ANC. With the charging case, the Google earbuds provide a total listening time of up to 30 hours. Now, that's a stellar result however you look at it.
Ultimately, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 check a lot of boxes—awesome design, excellent sound, superb battery life. The best part? You can get them at their best price at Amazon, but you might want to hurry. This promo might not last long after all.
This is a super-rare promo, by the way. In fact, we haven't seen a $50 price cut since Amazon Spring Sale, which was three months ago. Just a heads up—you can only buy the Peony model for $50 off; all other colorways remain at their standard price (for now). Don't miss out and grab your savings before it's too late.
With their small and ultra-lightweight design, these buddies enable all-day comfort without any fuss. They're IP54-rated, too, so you can wear them on your casual runs, but it's best to refrain from using them during heavy workout sessions at the gym.
Audio performance is just as splendid as the design. In our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review, we've praised the balanced tuning, and for a good reason. Out of the box, they offer silky-smooth highs, punchy but not overwhelming bass, and wide mids. Simply put, these bad boys sound great no matter what you throw at them—and that should be more than enough for most users.
In terms of ANC performance, they do a good job of keeping low-end hums and drums out of your listening sessions. However, you can occasionally hear high-pitched noises, especially when no audio is playing.
With a battery life of up to eight hours with ANC, the Buds Pro 2 easily beat many of the best earbuds on the market. For context, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro only give you up to six hours of playtime with ANC. With the charging case, the Google earbuds provide a total listening time of up to 30 hours. Now, that's a stellar result however you look at it.
Ultimately, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 check a lot of boxes—awesome design, excellent sound, superb battery life. The best part? You can get them at their best price at Amazon, but you might want to hurry. This promo might not last long after all.
23 Jun, 2025Rare deal slashes the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to their best price
03 Jun, 2025The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are back on sale at Amazon, but not for long
02 Jun, 2025Amazon brings the Pixel Buds Pro 2 back to their second-best price
20 May, 2025Walmart's exclusive sale returns the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to their second-best price
01 May, 2025The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their second-best price at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: