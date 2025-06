Rare deal slashes the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 to their best price

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, Peony: $50 off $50 off (22%) Amazon launches an ultra-rare promo on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 in Peony that you wouldn't want to miss. Possibly for a limited time, the earbuds are available at a $50 discount, which brings them to their best price. Act fast and grab your pair for less with this amazing bargain. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Prime Day 2025 is still some time away, but Amazon is already spicing things up for Google fans! The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have dropped to their lowest price on Amazon and are $50 off their original ~$230 price.This is a super-rare promo, by the way. In fact, we haven't seen a $50 price cut since Amazon Spring Sale, which was three months ago. Just a heads up—you can only buy the Peony model for $50 off; all other colorways remain at their standard price (for now). Don't miss out and grab your savings before it's too late.With their small and ultra-lightweight design, these buddies enable all-day comfort without any fuss. They're IP54-rated, too, so you can wear them on your casual runs, but it's best to refrain from using them during heavy workout sessions at the gym.Audio performance is just as splendid as the design. In our Pixel Buds Pro 2 review , we've praised the balanced tuning, and for a good reason. Out of the box, they offer silky-smooth highs, punchy but not overwhelming bass, and wide mids. Simply put, these bad boys sound great no matter what you throw at them—and that should be more than enough for most users.In terms of ANC performance, they do a good job of keeping low-end hums and drums out of your listening sessions. However, you can occasionally hear high-pitched noises, especially when no audio is playing.With a battery life of up to eight hours with ANC, the Buds Pro 2 easily beat many of the best earbuds on the market. For context, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro only give you up to six hours of playtime with ANC. With the charging case, the Google earbuds provide a total listening time of up to 30 hours. Now, that's a stellar result however you look at it.Ultimately, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 check a lot of boxes—awesome design, excellent sound, superb battery life. The best part? You can get them at their best price at Amazon, but you might want to hurry. This promo might not last long after all.