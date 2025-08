This Pixel Buds Pro bargain is deal hunter-approved — and too good to miss

Pixel Buds Pro: 55% off at Woot $89 99 $199 99 $110 off (55%) The Google Pixel Buds Pro are still available at a splendid discount at Woot. Right now, you can save 55% on the earbuds in brand-new condition and ship with an included 90-day Woot limited warranty. The promo is only available in Coral and Porcelain. Buy at Woot Pixel Buds Pro: 40% off at Amazon $81 off (40%) Alternatively, you can get the Pixel Buds Pro in Lemongrass for 40% off at Amazon. While this is a lower discount, the good news is that they ship with a full manufacturer's warranty. Buy at Amazon

Do you love music and low prices? Then you're just like me. As someone who constantly scouts around for the best tech deals, I just can't pass up massive bargains on top-quality audio gear. So when I spotted this Google Pixel Buds Pro promo, I knew I had to share it. Right now, these wireless earbuds are 55% off at Woot, knocking them to just $89.99 from their original $199.99 asking price.Here's the kicker: you're not buying used or refurbished buds. Nope, these are brand-new, untouched, and unopened. The only catch? You'd have to settle for a 90-day Woot limited warranty. Is that a dealbreaker? Well, I also discovered a 40% discount on the Google earbuds at Amazon, so you might want to check it out as an alternative.Call me strange, but I love it when I can just tune out the world and immerse myself in my music. The Pixel Buds Pro let you do just that with their active noise cancellation (ANC).Beyond the well-performing ANC, these fellas offer great audio that should fit all kinds of music. I personally love bass-heavy earbuds, and if you're that way as well, chances are you'll probably like how these Google buds sound out of the box. They also have mostly wide mids, though the highs might sound a bit overwhelming in certain situations.Battery life is another strong suit — these buddies promise up to 31 hours of nonstop music with the charging case or up to 11 hours per earbud. Consider also the super-quick connection through Fast Pair, and you've got a pretty well-rounded pair of wireless earbuds.Sure, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 may be way more exciting, but if you're looking for the most value for money (like me), I'd definitely recommend the Pixel Buds Pro. At 55% off, these are one of the best earbud bargains I've come across in a while.