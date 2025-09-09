Today's Apple event shows that the iPhone and Pixel are moving in two different directions
Two letters that Apple threw all around during last year's iPhone unveiling were missing from this year's event.
Unlike last year's unveiling of the iPhone 16, AI was hardly mentioned during today's event, indicating that even Apple realized how futile it would be to discuss Artificial Intelligence or even Apple Intelligence. The opening quote from the late Steve Jobs about design foreshadowed the direction of today's "Awe Dropping" event as this Keynote was all about the design of the ultra-thin iPhone Air.
Compared to the recent Made by Google event, AI was conspicuous by its absence at today's "Awe Dropping" Keynote
Last year, Apple made Apple Intelligence the centerpiece of the "It's Glowtime" event. But with major AI-based features to Siri reportedly on hold until next spring's iOS 26.4, and the Apple Intelligence rollout considered to be a fiasco, today's introduction of the AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro models barely mentioned AI or Apple Intelligence at all.
Without re-watching the entire event (which might be considered capital punishment in some states), I can recall only a couple of times when AI was even mentioned. I'm sure it had to be more times than I recall, but AI was mentioned while discussing the AI accelerators built into each GPU core of the A19 application processor (AP). And at the end of the event, Tim Cook made a passing reference to Apple Intelligence.
Compare this to last month's Made by Google event, which introduced the new Pixel 10 line. That Keynote had AI sprinkled all over it, which reveals a major difference between Apple and Google. Consider this. Google's Magic Cue uses content on the screen to figure out what Pixel users need next and delivers it to them. For example, if a friend texts you to ask about a dinner reservation, Magic Cue can find the reservation information from your calendar and can share it with the friend with a single tap, all without you having to switch apps.
If this sounds familiar, that's similar to what Personal Siri is supposed to do. The difference is that the Pixel 10 line has this now, while iPhone users have to wait months to have this capability on their phones.
At least for now, the iPhone and the Pixel are going in different directions
Today's Apple event also reveals that while the Pixel and iPhone may be friends in Google's popular stop-action videos, they are going in different directions for now. The iPhone Air is an example of the future of the iPhone with innovations in design and battery longevity. That's not to say that Google isn't interested in the design of its Pixel line. But Google has something more important in mind for the Pixel line than how it looks.
This is something that I've thought about many times before. With its focus on AI, Google seems to want the Pixel to be a tool that consumers can use to make their lives easier. On the other hand, the half-baked way that Apple Intelligence was delivered to iPhone users was frustrating. And while Google is well along in transitioning from Google Assistant to Gemini on Pixel phones, Siri still has trouble answering some queries and will often ask if you mind having the question turned over to ChatGPT for a response.
AI is why I'm seriously considering returning to the Pixel ecosystem; while I would be the first to admit that the iPhone is a more durable device with a longer-lasting battery, I feel that Google is moving in the direction that I want my phone heading. Almost everyone I spoke with to get a reaction about today's event had the same response to the question, "What did you think about the new iPhone 17 line?" The responses were "Meh. The Air is cool, I guess." I'd rather have a daily driver that can make my life easier than one with a design that blows my mind.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: