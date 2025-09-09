Today's Apple event shows that the iPhone and Pixel are moving in two different directions

Compared to the recent Made by Google event, AI was conspicuous by its absence at today's "Awe Dropping" Keynote









Apple Intelligence . Without re-watching the entire event (which might be considered capital punishment in some states), I can recall only a couple of times when AI was even mentioned. I'm sure it had to be more times than I recall, but AI was mentioned while discussing the AI accelerators built into each GPU core of the A19 application processor (AP). And at the end of the event, Tim Cook made a passing reference to





Compare this to last month's Made by Google event, which introduced the new Pixel 10 line. That Keynote had AI sprinkled all over it, which reveals a major difference between Apple and Google. Consider this. Google's Magic Cue uses content on the screen to figure out what Pixel users need next and delivers it to them. For example, if a friend texts you to ask about a dinner reservation, Magic Cue can find the reservation information from your calendar and can share it with the friend with a single tap, all without you having to switch apps.

If this sounds familiar, that's similar to what Personal Siri is supposed to do. The difference is that the Pixel 10 line has this now, while iPhone users have to wait months to have this capability on their phones.

At least for now, the iPhone and the Pixel are going in different directions





Today's Apple event also reveals that while the Pixel and iPhone may be friends in Google's popular stop-action videos, they are going in different directions for now. The iPhone Air is an example of the future of the iPhone with innovations in design and battery longevity. That's not to say that Google isn't interested in the design of its Pixel line. But Google has something more important in mind for the Pixel line than how it looks.









This is something that I've thought about many times before. With its focus on AI, Google seems to want the Pixel to be a tool that consumers can use to make their lives easier. On the other hand, the half-baked way that Apple Intelligence was delivered to iPhone users was frustrating. And while Google is well along in transitioning from Google Assistant to Gemini on Pixel phones, Siri still has trouble answering some queries and will often ask if you mind having the question turned over to ChatGPT for a response.





I'd rather have a daily driver that can make my life easier than one with a design that blows my mind. AI is why I'm seriously considering returning to the Pixel ecosystem; while I would be the first to admit that the iPhone is a more durable device with a longer-lasting battery, I feel that Google is moving in the direction that I want my phone heading. Almost everyone I spoke with to get a reaction about today's event had the same response to the question, "What did you think about the new iPhone 17 line?" The responses were "Meh. The Air is cool, I guess."

