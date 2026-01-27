This Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sale just got even sweeter — save $400 now
I haven't seen this generous promo since Black Friday 2025!
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, turning it into the go-to device for Google fans. And now, the deal just got even sweeter.
Instead of saving $340, you can now grab the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $400 off, which brings it to its best price in 2026. By the way, I haven't seen this bargain since Black Friday 2025, so it's obviously a fantastic savings opportunity.
Sure, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is the better choice for those seeking the latest and greatest. Not so much if you want to maximize your savings, though. At a modest 7% off, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will set you back way more than its predecessor.
This Android phone has a premium design and absolutely stunning 6.8-inch OLED screen. It doesn't just support a 1-120Hz refresh rate but also gets exceptionally bright, keeping it perfectly legible in all conditions.
On the bright side, its camera doesn't disappoint one bit. The Google Pixel phone features a top-tier rear camera, featuring a 50MP main lens, a 48MP ultra-wide unit, and a 48MP 5x periscope sensor. Offering excellent dynamic range, lifelike colors, and great detail, it's a solid choice for mobile photography. Browse camera samples in our Pixel 9 Pro XL review.
Performance-wise, you get a refined experience with everyday tasks with the Tensor G4 chip. However, it doesn't rival the best Android phones in terms of raw horsepower, so keep that in mind.
Pair that with advanced AI features (and you get plenty of those), and you're looking at one of the best Google smartphones. Then again, the real star of the show here is the discount, at least for me. At $400 off, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the ultimate value. Save big on the Hazel model with Amazon's improved offer.
