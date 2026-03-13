The 7-inch smartphone is inevitable: why giving up your small phone is the way to get a 2-day battery

But won't larger screens kill the advantages of a bigger battery? Maybe, if you're blasting 100% brightness and you've set a 120 Hz refresh rate all the time.But a 0.3-inch bigger display – in case we're going from a ~6.7-inch screen to a 7-inch one – would probably not be enough to offset a battery cell that's gone from 5,000 to 10,000 mAh, right?Moreover, modern-day display panels try to be more efficient. For example, the's panel is tuned to drain minimal power, despite the usage of the new M14 OLED material, which allows for a super-bright, super-colorful screen.

High-end chipsets like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 (which almost all Android flagships today pack) are super powerful and often can become hot – that's why it's the phone's thermal management system that deals with this.But high-end chipsets are not just about raw power. They are designed to use significantly less power than their predecessors while still boosting performance. For the aforementioned chip, Qualcomm engineers reworked its key components – including the CPU, GPU and AI accelerators – with a focus on reducing energy use in everyday tasks, which can result in cooler operation and improved battery life in phones.The company claims that overall the new chipset delivers up to around 35% better power efficiency compared with the previous Snapdragon 8 Elite model, meaning it can do more work while drawing less energy from the battery. Qualcomm also tuned thermal and power management through software, letting different parts of the chip scale power use smartly based on the workload.It'd be sad to see compact phones go – I'm already stuck with large-screen flagships because of my mobile camera addiction. Truth to be told, I've grown accustomed to this experience and since I've got big hands, I don't find large phones difficult to operate. But there's just something about 5.9-inch phones that bigger, bulkier flagships simply can't offer: the feeling of ease.