The Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers epic value after at a heavily reduced price
Why go for the new model when the S25 Ultra is an absolute dream for value-oriented users?
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Beautiful display, powerful performance, top-notch camera? The S25 Ultra has it all! | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung's latest flagship phones are here, and I won't lie — I find the S26 Ultra's Privacy Screen a true innovation. But is it enough for an upgrade? If you don't feel convinced, perhaps the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be a better choice for you.
If you recall, Amazon had the 512GB flagship option with a stunning $370 discount a couple of days ago. The promo quickly and mysteriously vanished, but I've just found it at Walmart. So, if you didn't get the chance to take advantage of the e-commerce giant's rare promo, know it's not too late to save big on the Galaxy S25 Ultra!
Recommended For You
If you ask me, last year's flagship Samsung phone remains a solid choice for Android users. It has a gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED display, making visuals truly pop. Plus, thanks to the special anti-reflective coating, your viewing experience won't get hindered by annoying reflections even when used outdoors.
Performance is spot-on as well. And yes — the S26 Ultra comes with a more advanced Snapdragon processor, but the one running inside the Galaxy S25 Ultra beats rivals like the Pixel 10 Pro XL.
Needless to say, this Android phone also boasts a slew of Galaxy AI features designed to turn each photo into a masterpiece, get everyday tasks done quickly, and adjust system settings.
The camera deserves praise as well — in our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we've added various photo samples to give you an idea of its real-world performance in various settings.
Now, the Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with upgrades, no two ways around that. But its 512GB configuration is actually pricier at $1,499.99. Those who want to save without making a huge compromise on overall performance can easily see why the Galaxy S25 Ultra might be the better alternative. Just keep in mind that like Amazon, Walmart may not keep the promo for long.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: