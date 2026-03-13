The Galaxy S25 Ultra delivers epic value after at a heavily reduced price

Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
A close-up of the Galaxy S25 Ultra's front design.
Beautiful display, powerful performance, top-notch camera? The S25 Ultra has it all! | Image by PhoneArena

Samsung's latest flagship phones are here, and I won't lie — I find the S26 Ultra's Privacy Screen a true innovation. But is it enough for an upgrade? If you don't feel convinced, perhaps the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be a better choice for you.

If you recall, Amazon had the 512GB flagship option with a stunning $370 discount a couple of days ago. The promo quickly and mysteriously vanished, but I've just found it at Walmart. So, if you didn't get the chance to take advantage of the e-commerce giant's rare promo, know it's not too late to save big on the Galaxy S25 Ultra!

Galaxy S25 Ultra: $370 off at Walmart

$1049 97
$1419 99
$370 off (26%)
Why spend an arm and a leg on the Galaxy S26 Ultra when the S25 Ultra is now down by $370 at Walmart? With 512GB of storage, top-tier camera, solid performance, and a polished experience, this device checks all the boxes you could possibly ask for.
Buy at Walmart

If you ask me, last year's flagship Samsung phone remains a solid choice for Android users. It has a gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED display, making visuals truly pop. Plus, thanks to the special anti-reflective coating, your viewing experience won't get hindered by annoying reflections even when used outdoors. 

Performance is spot-on as well. And yes — the S26 Ultra comes with a more advanced Snapdragon processor, but the one running inside the Galaxy S25 Ultra beats rivals like the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

Needless to say, this Android phone also boasts a slew of Galaxy AI features designed to turn each photo into a masterpiece, get everyday tasks done quickly, and adjust system settings. 

The camera deserves praise as well — in our Galaxy S25 Ultra review, we've added various photo samples to give you an idea of its real-world performance in various settings. 

Now, the Galaxy S26 Ultra comes with upgrades, no two ways around that. But its 512GB configuration is actually pricier at $1,499.99. Those who want to save without making a huge compromise on overall performance can easily see why the Galaxy S25 Ultra might be the better alternative. Just keep in mind that like Amazon, Walmart may not keep the promo for long.
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15900 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
