Amazon slashes $340 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, making it a sizzling choice for Google fans
Don't miss this epic promo on one of the best Google Pixel phones.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL when its predecessor is now 31% off? No joke — the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a fantastic choice right now, offered with a $340 discount at Amazon.Why spend an arm and a leg on the
Sure, this isn't an all-time low. This high-end device has been on sale for as much as $400 off after the Black Friday 2025 sales. Still, I believe it's definitely worth it right now, especially given that Amazon might not launch a better promo soon.
When it comes to performance, the Tensor G4 chip isn't quite on par with its main competitors in terms of raw horsepower. That may sound like a dealbreaker for some users, but the phone is actually very well optimized. Plus, the in-house chip provides all the fancy AI features you're getting in the camera app.
Another highlight here is the software support. The Android phone comes with seven years of security patches and OS upgrades, ensuring long-term reliability.
When you think about it, the Pixel 9 Pro XL impresses on all fronts, especially at its current price. Sure, the newer model offers even more solid images at a great distance with the Super Res Zoom feature, but it's considerably pricier right now. If you're looking for solid bang for your buck, this Amazon promo is definitely the one to pick.
Sure, this isn't an all-time low. This high-end device has been on sale for as much as $400 off after the Black Friday 2025 sales. Still, I believe it's definitely worth it right now, especially given that Amazon might not launch a better promo soon.
With a beautiful 6.8-inch OLED display and a superb brightness level of over 2,000 nits, this bad boy delivers an absolutely stunning viewing experience. You're also getting a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering a buttery-smooth scrolling experience.
When it comes to performance, the Tensor G4 chip isn't quite on par with its main competitors in terms of raw horsepower. That may sound like a dealbreaker for some users, but the phone is actually very well optimized. Plus, the in-house chip provides all the fancy AI features you're getting in the camera app.
Recommended For You
Speaking of the camera, this Google Pixel phone captures amazing photos both day and night. With its 50MP main lens on the rear, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP 5x periscope unit, the device gives you images with superb detail and excellent dynamics. Don't forget to check out the Pixel 9 Pro XL review for camera samples and more valuable insights.
Another highlight here is the software support. The Android phone comes with seven years of security patches and OS upgrades, ensuring long-term reliability.
When you think about it, the Pixel 9 Pro XL impresses on all fronts, especially at its current price. Sure, the newer model offers even more solid images at a great distance with the Super Res Zoom feature, but it's considerably pricier right now. If you're looking for solid bang for your buck, this Amazon promo is definitely the one to pick.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
22 Jan, 2026Amazon slashes $340 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, making it a sizzling choice for Google fans
19 Jan, 2026Amazon makes the Google Pixel 9 a dream come true once again
08 Jan, 2026This 1TB Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is absolutely unbelievable
05 Jan, 2026Amazon makes the Google Pixel 9a a much easier pick at $100 off
13 Dec, 2025Gorgeous Pixel 9 Pro is now an epic $350 off at Amazon
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: