Amazon slashes $340 off the Pixel 9 Pro XL, making it a sizzling choice for Google fans

Why spend an arm and a leg on the Google Pixel 10 Pro XL when its predecessor is now 31% off? No joke — the Pixel 9 Pro XL is a fantastic choice right now, offered with a $340 discount at Amazon. 

If you're looking for a solid Google Pixel flagship with a serious discount, the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the one for you. Right now, you can get the high-end phone for $340 off in its 128GB configuration, bringing it to a much more affordable price. The promo is only available on the model in Hazel.
Sure, this isn't an all-time low. This high-end device has been on sale for as much as $400 off after the Black Friday 2025 sales. Still, I believe it's definitely worth it right now, especially given that Amazon might not launch a better promo soon.

With a beautiful 6.8-inch OLED display and a superb brightness level of over 2,000 nits, this bad boy delivers an absolutely stunning viewing experience. You're also getting a high refresh rate of up to 120Hz, delivering a buttery-smooth scrolling experience. 

When it comes to performance, the Tensor G4 chip isn't quite on par with its main competitors in terms of raw horsepower. That may sound like a dealbreaker for some users, but the phone is actually very well optimized. Plus, the in-house chip provides all the fancy AI features you're getting in the camera app. 

Speaking of the camera, this Google Pixel phone captures amazing photos both day and night. With its 50MP main lens on the rear, 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP 5x periscope unit, the device gives you images with superb detail and excellent dynamics. Don't forget to check out the Pixel 9 Pro XL review for camera samples and more valuable insights.

Another highlight here is the software support. The Android phone comes with seven years of security patches and OS upgrades, ensuring long-term reliability. 

When you think about it, the Pixel 9 Pro XL impresses on all fronts, especially at its current price. Sure, the newer model offers even more solid images at a great distance with the Super Res Zoom feature, but it's considerably pricier right now. If you're looking for solid bang for your buck, this Amazon promo is definitely the one to pick.
