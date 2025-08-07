$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

The Pixel 9 Pro XL gets a solid $200 discount ahead of Pixel 10 launch

The Pixel 10 series might be just around the corner, but the Pixel 9 Pro XL just became way more attractive at $200 off.

By

Deals Google Google Pixel
A person holds the Pixel 9 Pro XL, showcasing its beautiful and bright display.
If you missed it, we shared a fantastic Pixel 9 Pro promo not long ago, and now, its larger sibling is on sale as well. For a limited time, you can buy the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $200 off, giving you a flagship experience at a much more affordable price.

Get the Pixel 9 Pro XL for $200 off at Amazon

$200 off (18%)
The Pixel 9 Pro XL has received a tempting limited-time sale right before the Pixel 10 launch. Right now, Amazon lets you buy the 128GB model in Hazel for a solid $200 off, making it way more affordable than usual.
Buy at Amazon

While this solid $200 discount doesn't bring the Google Pixel phone to its lowest price ever, we still think it's worth checking out. After all, the device checks a lot of boxes for its current asking price, including multiple AI features, a gorgeous display, and a top-tier camera setup. Just a heads up: you can only buy the handset for $200 off in Hazel, while other options sell at a smaller discount.

Featuring an absolutely stunning 6.8-inch OLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that switches between 1 and 120Hz, this Android phone provides an impressive visual experience. What's more, it's significantly brighter than the Pixel 8 Pro, which was already impressive on this front.

What about camera quality? This device is no slouch in that department, packing a 50MP main lens, a 48MP 5x periscope sensor, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. In our Pixel 9 Pro XL review, you'll find multiple camera samples so you can see what it's capable of. But here are the essentials: you get excellent dynamic range, natural tones, and sharp detail.

Performance-wise, this device doesn't crush its competitors on the benchmark tests. However, Google has always been more focused on AI prowess than raw horsepower, and you do get plenty of advanced AI features. And, while it's not a performance beast, this Pixel phone gives you a superb experience with its Tensor G4 chip.

Should you buy it? In the end, it all comes down to what you're looking for. All we can say is that it checks all the right boxes, and it's more affordable right now. If you're a Pixel phone fan looking to upgrade before the Pixel 10 arrives, now's your chance to save.
