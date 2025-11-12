Verizon subscribers aren't surprised after alarming report about the carrier
Verizon's year may be about to go from bad to worse.
More people are leaving Verizon than any other carrier, according to alleged survey findings.
Reddit user glowshroom12 claims they handle surveys, and they have seen reports suggesting Verizon has the highest number of canceled lines of all major carriers.
They haven't shared any data to back up their claims, but nearly all customers who responded to the thread agreed that Verizon has gone down the drain.
Verizon has already lost customers in each of the last three quarters. If the alleged survey results are to be believed, this might signal yet another quarter of decline in the customer base.
Although we don't know how credible the source is, the thread is filled with disgruntled customers who have either switched or are planning to migrate.
Verizon's new CEO, Dan Schulman, has vowed to turn things around, but he hasn't been at the helm long enough to produce a tangible effect. Furthermore, despite admitting that price hikes drove customers away, and that it needs a cultural shift, he has yet to introduce measures to right the ship. For instance, the company still doesn't have a clear strategy for the popular loyalty discount, which was the sole reason many customers stayed. The carrier's bill-lowering campaign is also not working, possibly because Verizon is promising something it can't deliver.
Before making big promises, Verizon needs to do an assessment. Promising to do better and still sticking to its old ways is only going to alienate customers more. Another thing that bugs customers is subpar customer service, and if rumors are true, it is about to worsen.
Verizon's refusal to face reality is what got it into this state. It's still the largest company by subscriber count, but unless something unexpected happens, it's likely to lose that crown to T-Mobile. Compounding the issue is the belief among many customers that service quality has been declining.
That's not to say Verizon is not making efforts to win over customers and retain existing ones. It just announced a slate of offers for new and current subscribers, so not all hope is lost.
Verizon customers aren't happy
Sorry but numbers don’t lie. I’ve been a Verizon customer for like 15 years and I’m looking into switching.
I was a Verizon customer for over 15 years and left for Google Fi after being told for two months they weren't sure when loyalty discounts would return. I got tired of waiting and ported out.
Is this going to be the fourth quarter of subscriber losses?
Set realistic expectations
