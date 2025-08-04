Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
The Pixel 9 Pro just received its first solid discount since Prime Day.
Prefer buying a Pixel 9 model at discounted prices to waiting for the upcoming Pixel 10? Well, now's your chance to save big on the Pixel 9 Pro. The device can now be yours with a hefty $200 discount, which brings it to about $800 from its original ~$1,000 asking price.
This isn't just a tempting price cut — it's also the first time Amazon is dropping prices since last month's Prime Day shopping spree. If you recall, the handset was slightly cheaper at the time, but this deal is still worth checking out. Just a note: the promo only applies to the Obsidian and Hazel models, and it'll stay live for a limited time.
Under the hood, the Android phone packs a Tensor G4 chip. This processor doesn't stand out in terms of raw horsepower, but it enables all the fancy Gemini AI features you're getting, including Add Me, Reimagine, and Magic List.
Let's not overlook Google's commitment to long software support. With seven years of OS upgrades, you'll be getting the latest Android goodies for years to come.
However you look at it, the Pixel 9 Pro is a well-rounded, compact flagship that's absolutely worth checking out. Undeniably pricey at its full MSRP, the device is quite attractive right now. Get yours and save $200 while this limited-time promo lasts.
In our Google Pixel 9 Pro review, we've called this bad boy the "dream compact phone." And indeed, with its 6.3-inch OLED display that gets as bright as day, it's perfect for users who want a stunning visual experience without the added bulk in their pockets.
What about camera performance? It's impressive! Google has added a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP 5x periscope lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera on the rear, giving you the flexibility to capture anything from pet close-ups to family portraits. And the results are stunning, too! Expect sharp detail, lifelike colors, and outstanding dynamic range across the board.
