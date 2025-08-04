$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo

The Pixel 9 Pro just received its first solid discount since Prime Day.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Google Google Pixel
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Pixel 9 Pro, which shows its rear design and camera module.
Prefer buying a Pixel 9 model at discounted prices to waiting for the upcoming Pixel 10? Well, now's your chance to save big on the Pixel 9 Pro. The device can now be yours with a hefty $200 discount, which brings it to about $800 from its original ~$1,000 asking price.

Pixel 9 Pro: save $200 at Amazon

$200 off (20%)
For a limited time, Amazon is letting you save $200 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro. The promo is exclusive to the Obsidian and Hazel models and is the first solid promo Amazon is launching since Prime Day. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

This isn't just a tempting price cut — it's also the first time Amazon is dropping prices since last month's Prime Day shopping spree. If you recall, the handset was slightly cheaper at the time, but this deal is still worth checking out. Just a note: the promo only applies to the Obsidian and Hazel models, and it'll stay live for a limited time.

In our Google Pixel 9 Pro review, we've called this bad boy the "dream compact phone." And indeed, with its 6.3-inch OLED display that gets as bright as day, it's perfect for users who want a stunning visual experience without the added bulk in their pockets.

Under the hood, the Android phone packs a Tensor G4 chip. This processor doesn't stand out in terms of raw horsepower, but it enables all the fancy Gemini AI features you're getting, including Add Me, Reimagine, and Magic List.

What about camera performance? It's impressive! Google has added a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP 5x periscope lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide camera on the rear, giving you the flexibility to capture anything from pet close-ups to family portraits. And the results are stunning, too! Expect sharp detail, lifelike colors, and outstanding dynamic range across the board.

Let's not overlook Google's commitment to long software support. With seven years of OS upgrades, you'll be getting the latest Android goodies for years to come.

However you look at it, the Pixel 9 Pro is a well-rounded, compact flagship that's absolutely worth checking out. Undeniably pricey at its full MSRP, the device is quite attractive right now. Get yours and save $200 while this limited-time promo lasts.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Google Pixel 9 - Deals History
39 stories
04 Aug, 2025
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
09 Jul, 2025
Don't sleep on Amazon's huge $350 Pixel 9 Pro XL Prime Day discount if you're into Android giants!
08 Jul, 2025
Amazon is ready to make you a Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold offer you can't refuse
02 Jun, 2025
First Google Pixel 9a discount hits Amazon, possibly for a limited time
31 May, 2025
You might not have much time left to grab this Pixel 9 Pro XL deal at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon

Latest News

The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
AT&T CEO Stankey says the carrier needs to embrace change and disruption
AT&T CEO Stankey says the carrier needs to embrace change and disruption
Apple's incorrect assumption about the public and AI chatbots is holding Siri back
Apple's incorrect assumption about the public and AI chatbots is holding Siri back
Google's Pixel 9a is my top 2025 mid-range pick, and it's finally available at the perfect price
Google's Pixel 9a is my top 2025 mid-range pick, and it's finally available at the perfect price
Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount
Amazon is incredibly selling the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at an unbeatable $500 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless