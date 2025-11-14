Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Belkin issues safety recall for select chargers - check if your device is affected

Belkin pulls three charging products after battery issues — here’s how to check your model.

Belkin issues safety recall for select chargers - check if your device is affected
Belkin is now issuing a recall of three products from its portable power bands and wireless charging stands. The issue is related to faulty lithium-ion batteries. 

Belkin issues recall: see if your product is affected 


If you own one of these devices, you are advised to stop using the product immediately and check the label on the bottom or back of the device to confirm the model and serial numbers. 

Model numbers are MMA008, BPB002, or PB0003, while the serial number is the 14-digit code printed on the product. 

Affected products that are being recalled are:
  • MMA008 wireless charging stand – only units with serial numbers starting with "57X" are being recalled 
  • BPB002 power bank – only units with serial numbers starting with "35S" are being recalled 
  • PB0003 power bankall serial numbers are recalled 

The wireless charging stand has its information on the underside of its base, while the power banks have the labels on the back.


Belkin's recall affects roughly 83.500 units in the United States and 2,385 in Canada. These chargers were sold between August 2020 and August 2025, and they were sold at major retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Belkin's own website. 

There is one confirmed fire incident in the United States and fifteen other cases internationally. Reportedly, two minor burn injuries occurred outside the States, and nearly $38,000 in property damage. 

Is your Belkin charger or powerbank affected by this recall?

Vote View Result

What to do if your device is from the models being recalled 


It the model and serial number of your device match the ones that are being recalled, according to Belkin, this unit is not safe to continue using. 

You should stop using the product immediately - disconnect it from the wall, and then you can begin the refund process. Belkin is offering a cash refund or store credit to affected customers. 

If you've saved your receipt, the refund covers the full purchase amount. However, without a receipt, Belkin will refund you the average selling price for the model, or you can get optional store credit worth 20% more than the average price. 

You will need to upload photos of the product, which show the front, back, and serial number. The company has set up dedicated pages for the recall of MMA008, BPB002, and PB0003. 

You can access these pages through the "Product Recalls" link, situated at the bottom of Belkin's website. Every page will walk you through the submission steps. There's also an explanation of how to receive a refund or credit. 

Meanwhile, you can contact Belkin's support team at 00-223-5546 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

You can find the recall instructions here:

Meanwhile, please note that recalled lithium-ion devices should not be disposed of in the trash or standard recycling bins. There are specific procedures for damaged or recalled batteries from household waste facilities. There are also local municipal programs with drop-off locations that accept lithium-ion batteries or small electronics for safe disposal. 

Staying safe with your tech really matters


Faulty batteries are no joke, and it's better to be safe than sorry when it comes to anything that plugs into your wall or charges your phone. I like that the company is being transparent about the issue and offering refunds, even for people who don't have receipts anymore. That makes the whole process feel a bit less stressful for people.

If I had one of these chargers, I'd definitely stop using it right away. It's not worth the risk. At the end of the day, these recalls are just reminders that even trusted brands can run into issues – and when they admit it quickly and fix it properly, that's what matters most.

Iskra Petrova
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless