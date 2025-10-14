Miraculously, the Pixel 9 is now cheaper than it was on Prime Day
It's not every day you get to save a whopping $254 on one of the best Google Pixel phones, right?
We rarely see Android phones get better discounts when major shopping events like October Prime Day finish, but that’s not the case with the Pixel 9. This bad boy was $200 off throughout last week’s Prime Big Deal Days event. It stayed at that price even after the event ended — and now, one variant is even cheaper. Right now, you can get the 128GB model in Obsidian for a whopping 32% off — a massive $254 in savings.
In case you’re wondering, neither Best Buy nor Walmart offers anything better, deal-wise. So, this is clearly your best chance to save on one of the best Google Pixel phones.
The Google Pixel 9 brings a lot to the table for its price. It has a gorgeous 6.3-inch OLED display with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and brightness that easily rivals some of the best Android phones. Expect crisp, vivid colors and excellent visibility outdoors.
Speaking of AI, this bad boy doesn’t disappoint when it comes to ‘smarts’. It has all sorts of handy AI-powered features within the camera app (and elsewhere), making everyday interactions much more enjoyable. The camera is just as impressive, by the way, with the device packing a very capable 50MP main sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide lens on the rear.
Truth be told, the Google Pixel 9 remains one of the best compact phones even after the release of its successor. And now that it’s so generously discounted at Amazon — be it only in Obsidian — it’s absolutely irresistible. Don’t sleep on this one — $254 off such a well-rounded Android device doesn’t happen every day!
Some might think this device is no longer worth it now that the Pixel 10 — the first ‘base’ Pixel with a telephoto camera — is out. But this one isn’t on sale right now, making its predecessor a much smarter buy for budget-conscious shoppers.
When it comes to performance, this device delivers a superb daily experience. Just a note — its Tensor G4 chip focuses more on AI tricks than raw firepower, which is why it scores lower than its rivals on performance tests. Curious about those benchmark numbers? Check out our full Pixel 9 review for details.
