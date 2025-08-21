Pixel 10 camera: Official samples and a closer look at the new features





A stronger foundation: Important hardware improvements









Pixel 10 comes with three cameras: the main (wide) one, an ultra-wide, and a 5x telephoto. The sensors are different, in fact, they are technically downgrades compared to those on the Let's start with the new hardware first. The biggest news this year is that thecomes with three cameras: the main (wide) one, an ultra-wide, and a 5x telephoto. The sensors are different, in fact, they are technically downgrades compared to those on the Pixel 9 , but in return you get versatility.





The Pro models, on the other hand, get an upgraded optical image stabilization system with twice the compensation range. Google claims that, when paired with the Video Boost feature, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL have the "best video stabilization on a smartphone (in the US)."





Now, I am happy to see that Google has improved the stabilization, as it did need some work. But I don't like that Google still heavily relies on the Video Boost. I find it a cumbersome step — one that takes the user away from the simple point-and-click process when using your phone's cameras. Once Google finds a way to make the benefits of Video Boost happen on-device, that's when it will have the chance to absolutely dominate.

And for foldable fans, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold adds a new 48MP main sensor to ensure it can keep pace with the rest of the family.





Pro Res Zoom: The 100x dream









The upgrade I am genuinely excited to test in real life is the new Pro Res Zoom on the Pixel 10 Pro models. I do wildlife photography on the side, and I can imagine — say when I’m in a car and spot an animal in the distance—where pulling out my full camera setup just isn’t quick enough because I forgot to place it next to me. Having a phone that can give me that kind of reach instantly is incredibly compelling.





Pixel 10 series. Of course, the real question is whether the images hold up at those extreme zoom levels. Samsung has been doing “Space Zoom” for years, but Google’s software expertise might give it an edge in producing sharper, more usable shots. If it works as advertised, this could be one of the defining features of theseries.





Panorama Mode: Landscapes get a boost





Another zoom-related feature that caught my attention is the updated Panorama Mode, which now supports telephoto up to 5x. That means panoramas can reach up to 100MP resolution, with manual focus and zoom support for extra precision.



I often go into the wild, and I love shooting landscapes, so I can already see myself using this mode constantly. I'd love to test the feature on mountain ranges or wide valleys. Hopefully, the result is incredible detail.





What would take this feature to new heights, however, is if Google enabled Pro Controls with it, allowing us to take RAW photos. That way, we'd have more control over the processing, instead of relying on Google's HDR+ pipeline.





Refining the basics: HDR+, portraits, and stabilization









Google also highlighted its continued refinement of the HDR+ pipeline, improving everything from color and noise reduction to portrait segmentation. The company is promising its best Portrait Mode yet, with sharper details and more realistic textures (not sure what the latter means). On paper, these sound like meaningful tweaks that could help the Pixel keep its crown as one of the best portrait shooters in the business. But we'll have to see whether there are any truly visible differences when we get to compare samples with the Pixel 9 series.



As for video, I’m cautiously optimistic about the improved stabilization. Twice the OIS range sounds impressive, but my main concern is Google’s heavy reliance on Video Boost. This feature requires users to process clips in the cloud for maximum quality, which feels cumbersome compared to phones that deliver great video straight out of the camera. It works, but it’s not seamless, and that holds it back from being a true bragging point.





Camera Coach: AI schools you on photography 101









Another big addition this year is Camera Coach, which uses Google’s Gemini models to guide users in real time. It relies on the new Tensor G5 chip, suggesting composition tweaks, lighting adjustments, and new shooting ideas, all while teaching you the fundamentals of photography.



To me, this feels aimed squarely at the influencer market. Everyone wants to level up their content these days, and Google is offering built-in training wheels. That said, I can also see it being genuinely useful for people who aren’t camera-savvy but still want better photos of family gatherings or vacations. It may not be something I personally need, but I get the appeal.



Auto Best Take and AI editing: Helpful or unsettling?









Google is also doubling down on AI edits. The new Auto Best Take automatically analyzes frames in a group shot to find the best expression for each person—or even blend a few together if necessary. And in Google Photos, you can now literally describe edits in plain language, like asking it to remove glare or even add clouds to a sky.



Here’s where I find myself conflicted. While I understand the convenience, I personally feel uneasy about AI manipulating photos to that degree. Photography, for me, is about capturing moments as they are—not generating new ones. Yes, Google is adding C2PA Content Credentials to provide metadata about how images were created, but in practice, that won’t mean much on social platforms where metadata doesn’t carry over. I appreciate the transparency, but I’m not convinced it solves the bigger problem of trust.





Accessibility and foldable exclusives

Beyond the flashy features, Google is also expanding Guided Frame, which now provides more detailed scene descriptions and multisensory cues for blind or low-vision users. It’s a meaningful step forward in making smartphone photography more inclusive.



And for the foldable crowd, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold introduces Instant View, letting you see your latest shots right alongside the viewfinder without breaking stride. It’s a small but smart addition that plays into the Fold’s unique form factor.





Final thoughts





Pixel 10 series feels like Google’s most ambitious camera push since the



But I can’t shake the feeling that Google is leaning a little too heavily on AI edits and cloud processing. For me, the most exciting parts of this update are the ones that expand what you can do with the camera itself, not what AI can fix afterward.



If Google strikes the right balance, though, the Pixel 10 could be remembered as the moment its camera went from great to truly groundbreaking. All told, theseries feels like Google’s most ambitious camera push since the Pixel 6 reinvented computational photography — fitting for the Pixel's anniversary. Features like 100x Pro Res Zoom and 5x telephoto panoramas open new creative doors, while refinements to HDR+ and portraits keep the fundamentals strong.But I can’t shake the feeling that Google is leaning a little too heavily on AI edits and cloud processing. For me, the most exciting parts of this update are the ones that expand what you can do with the camera itself, not what AI can fix afterward.If Google strikes the right balance, though, thecould be remembered as the moment its camera went from great to truly groundbreaking.







