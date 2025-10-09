iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

Patents reveal Samsung’s tri-fold battery surprises

Samsung may pack three different batteries inside the Galaxy Z TriFold.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung
Patents reveal Samsung’s tri-fold battery surprises
Samsung is expected to announce its first tri-fold foldable phone very soon, but that doesn’t stop the flow of rumors about it. Rumored to be called Galaxy Z TriFold, the latest information suggests that the device might feature three batteries.

Tri-foldable with triple battery


Samsung may pack a battery cell in each of the three sides of its upcoming tri-foldable smartphone. A patent documentation published by Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) reveals that the three batteries will not only have different shapes, but also different thickness.



According to one sketch, the smallest battery will be inside the segment that will house the rear cameras. The middle part of the unfolded, where the cover display will be, will have the second-largest battery. The largest battery will end up in the segment, which will be sandwiched between the other two when the device is folded.

What will be the capacity of that battery?



None of the images or documents in the patent reveal more specific information about the battery capacity or the charging speeds of the Galaxy Z TriFold. We’ve already heard that Samsung may use a silicon-carbon battery for the device, but that may not help it achieve higher capacity.

Would you buy a tri-foldable Galaxy device?

Vote View Result


According to earlier rumors, Samsung’s device will have a smaller capacity than the Huawei Mate XT, which packs a 5,600 mAh battery. Samsung may also offer just 25W charging, lagging behind the 66W wired and 50W wireless charging of its only competitor.

Those are only the first steps


Just like with the first Galaxy Z Fold models, the Galaxy Z TriFold will be more of an experiment for Samsung. While the company is rumored to sell it in the US, the target audience for it is the most enthusiastic early adopters. I think that allows for more compromises with the device, especially if they help Samsung figure out how to improve it in future generations.

Patents reveal Samsung’s tri-fold battery surprises

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

32% of you would buy an iPhone Pro Max, but the Air is the next top pick

by Iskra Petrova • 1

If you woke up to SOS mode on your Verizon phone, you weren't alone

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

October update fixes bugs on all compatible Pixel series except for one line

by Alan Friedman • 1
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
AT&T wants you to go all in and offers free iPhone upgrades for three years if you make the bet
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
Budget Motorola Razr (2025) drops to its lowest price ever
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers with 4G-only and early 5G phones will soon need to upgrade [UPDATED]
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
OnePlus 15: four awesome upgrades, and two disappointing downgrades to look out for
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day
The magnificent OnePlus 13 is on sale at its highest discount before Prime Day
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy
The first-ever Galaxy Tab S10 Lite discount makes Samsung's newest tablet an even smarter buy

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day deal slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless