Patents reveal Samsung’s tri-fold battery surprises
Samsung may pack three different batteries inside the Galaxy Z TriFold.
Samsung is expected to announce its first tri-fold foldable phone very soon, but that doesn’t stop the flow of rumors about it. Rumored to be called Galaxy Z TriFold, the latest information suggests that the device might feature three batteries.
Samsung may pack a battery cell in each of the three sides of its upcoming tri-foldable smartphone. A patent documentation published by Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) reveals that the three batteries will not only have different shapes, but also different thickness.
According to one sketch, the smallest battery will be inside the segment that will house the rear cameras. The middle part of the unfolded, where the cover display will be, will have the second-largest battery. The largest battery will end up in the segment, which will be sandwiched between the other two when the device is folded.
According to earlier rumors, Samsung’s device will have a smaller capacity than the Huawei Mate XT, which packs a 5,600 mAh battery. Samsung may also offer just 25W charging, lagging behind the 66W wired and 50W wireless charging of its only competitor.
Tri-foldable with triple battery
One of the patent's sketches. | Image Credit – KIPRIS
What will be the capacity of that battery?
Huawe Mate XT was the first tri-foldable phone in the world. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
None of the images or documents in the patent reveal more specific information about the battery capacity or the charging speeds of the Galaxy Z TriFold. We’ve already heard that Samsung may use a silicon-carbon battery for the device, but that may not help it achieve higher capacity.
Those are only the first steps
Just like with the first Galaxy Z Fold models, the Galaxy Z TriFold will be more of an experiment for Samsung. While the company is rumored to sell it in the US, the target audience for it is the most enthusiastic early adopters. I think that allows for more compromises with the device, especially if they help Samsung figure out how to improve it in future generations.
