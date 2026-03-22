Our readers agree: Google just sabotaged your muscle memory by taking this feature away

Finding the middle ground

When you look at the bigger picture, it’s easy to see both sides of this argument. On one hand, the idea of having a unified tool to scan your screen keeps things looking clean and advances mobile tech as a whole. Circle to Search is an outstanding feature for going deeper into whatever you’re currently researching on your screen. But on the other hand, the sheer number of votes in favor of the old method indicates just how widely used it was.I know I, personally, would love to see a compromise on this. Maybe in the future, we can customize this recent apps screen, allowing us to pin the old save button right next to the new AI tools. If you’re a heavy visual researcher on your phone, the new setup is an absolute dream. However, if you’re a casual scroller looking to hoard inspiration or memes, the extra taps can certainly be a bit tedious.