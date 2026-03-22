Our readers agree: Google just sabotaged your muscle memory by taking this feature away
A quiet software change removed a snappy shortcut, forcing you to use multi-step AI tools instead.
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Google's "Circle to Search" feature. | Image by Google
Sometimes we receive shiny new toys with our phone updates, while other times that same update could pack away some of our most-used tools. While we always hope for the best, we can always expect a little bit of compromise on our part when it comes to these releases. Recently, a Pixel update quietly removed some of our more established ways to handle images, which has grabbed quite a bit of attention — and it appears that a large portion of you are missing these very specific and snappy ways to perform certain actions.
For Pixel users, when we swipe up to look at our running apps, the launcher used to magically detect images and provide us with two buttons directly on our screen. The first button allowed us to save an image directly to your Photos, while the second button allowed us to use Google Lens to analyze an image. However, with the latest Pixel Drop, these buttons were quietly packed away.
Change is difficult, and it is more so when it interferes with our pre-existing muscle memory. For almost half of the people who voted on this issue, this was not simply a random feature. This was their tool to quickly grab images off social media, to save receipts, and to look up a product without having to screenshot it. By taking away these features, Google is essentially pushing all users towards using more AI.
This issue is becoming more and more prevalent in the tech world. Tech companies everywhere seem to be favoring their latest and greatest artificial intelligence features over the simple, yet useful features that we have all come to love. Circle to Search as a feature that allows users to search their screens is very powerful, as it can do far more than the simple features it replaced ever could.
The curious case of the missing image shortcuts
For Pixel users, when we swipe up to look at our running apps, the launcher used to magically detect images and provide us with two buttons directly on our screen. The first button allowed us to save an image directly to your Photos, while the second button allowed us to use Google Lens to analyze an image. However, with the latest Pixel Drop, these buttons were quietly packed away.
To better understand how this situation affected our readers, we took a poll to see what you had to say about it. What we found was that more than 45 percent of our readers believe these buttons, which are now gone, to be incredibly useful and time-saving.
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In order to understand the frustration, we must first consider how the process has changed. Previously, saving a photo from a social app was done by swiping up to the recent apps button and selecting the save option that was prompted. Now, users must use AI to search their screens, which requires circling the image (or "Circle to Search," as the feature is called).
Why this quiet change is making waves
The options in the Recents screen are now less than before. | Image by Android Authority
Change is difficult, and it is more so when it interferes with our pre-existing muscle memory. For almost half of the people who voted on this issue, this was not simply a random feature. This was their tool to quickly grab images off social media, to save receipts, and to look up a product without having to screenshot it. By taking away these features, Google is essentially pushing all users towards using more AI.
This issue is becoming more and more prevalent in the tech world. Tech companies everywhere seem to be favoring their latest and greatest artificial intelligence features over the simple, yet useful features that we have all come to love. Circle to Search as a feature that allows users to search their screens is very powerful, as it can do far more than the simple features it replaced ever could.
However, by taking those away and replacing them with a more complicated (and not necessarily more intuitive) way of doing it, you are essentially taking a step back. Nevertheless, I do see that Google is in a difficult position here: they must keep up with the AI craze while also keeping their users happy.
When you look at the bigger picture, it’s easy to see both sides of this argument. On one hand, the idea of having a unified tool to scan your screen keeps things looking clean and advances mobile tech as a whole. Circle to Search is an outstanding feature for going deeper into whatever you’re currently researching on your screen. But on the other hand, the sheer number of votes in favor of the old method indicates just how widely used it was.
Have you ever used the "save image" and "Lens" shortcuts in the Recent apps screen?
Finding the middle ground
When you look at the bigger picture, it’s easy to see both sides of this argument. On one hand, the idea of having a unified tool to scan your screen keeps things looking clean and advances mobile tech as a whole. Circle to Search is an outstanding feature for going deeper into whatever you’re currently researching on your screen. But on the other hand, the sheer number of votes in favor of the old method indicates just how widely used it was.
I know I, personally, would love to see a compromise on this. Maybe in the future, we can customize this recent apps screen, allowing us to pin the old save button right next to the new AI tools. If you’re a heavy visual researcher on your phone, the new setup is an absolute dream. However, if you’re a casual scroller looking to hoard inspiration or memes, the extra taps can certainly be a bit tedious.
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